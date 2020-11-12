Religion Bulletin: Pope Urban II calls Christians to First Crusade

More Content Now

RELIGIOUS EVENTS IN HISTORY

On Nov. 18, 1095, Pope Urban II opens the Council of Clermont and calls for Christians to bring aid to Christians in the East who were under attack by the Turks. Urban’s call to arms resulted in the First Crusade and the eventual capture of Jerusalem. With 200 bishops in attendance, Urban opened the council by first addressing corruption within the church and to remind the clergy to adhere to the laws of the church. He also called for the re-establishment of the truce protecting clergy from violence. In the second part of his speech, Urban turned his attention to the Holy Land and the violence some Christians had experienced at the hands of the Turks. To avoid further loss of territory and more widespread attacks on Christians, Urban urged the clergy to publish his call to arms to persuade people of whatever rank, both nobles and commoners, to go to the aid of the Christians under attack. Although Urban’s motives are unclear, some historians believe he wished for the reunification of the eastern and western churches, while others believe he saw the Crusades as an opportunity to gain legitimacy as the pope.

RELIGION CALENDAR

Nov. 14: Diwali (Hindu)

Nov. 15: New Year (Jain)

Nov. 30: St. Andrew’s Day (Roman Catholic)

Nov. 30: Guru Nanak Ji’s birthday (Sikh)

Dec. 8: Feast of the Immaculate Conception (Roman Catholic)

Dec. 8: Bodhi Day (Buddha’s Enllightenment) (Buddhist)

Dec. 10: Hanukkah (Jewish)

Dec. 20: Yule (Pagan and Wiccan)

Dec. 25: Christmas (Christian)

Dec. 26: St. Stephen’s Day (Roman Catholic)

GOOD BOOK?

“Always a Guest: Speaking of Faith Far from Home” by Barbara Brown Taylor

From beloved writer and renowned preacher Barbara Brown Taylor comes a new collection of stories and sermons of faith, grace, and hope. Full of Taylor’s astute observations on the Spirit and the state of the world along with her gentle wit, this collection will inspire Taylor’s fans and preachers alike as she explores faith in all its beauty and complexity.

THE WORD

bhakti: Pronounced “BUK-tee.” A Sanskrit term meaning “loving devotion to God,” bhakti inspired major Indian religious movements, including Sikhism, by focusing on the individual’s relationship to the divine.

RELIGION AROUND THE WORLD

According to the CIA World Factbook, the religious makeup of Grenada is:

- Protestant: 49.2%

- Roman Catholic: 36%

- Jehovah’s Witness: 1.2%

- Rastafarian: 1.2%

- Other: 5.5%

- None: 5.7%

- Unspecified: 1.3%

