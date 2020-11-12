Local church news in brief, Nov. 13-19

Herald Democrat

Progressive Baptist to host food giveaway

SHERMAN - Progressive Missionary Baptist Church in Sherman will be hosting another drive-up contactless food giveaway at 11 a.m. Saturday. All food will be pre-boxed.

The church is located at 1101 E. Houston Street in Sherman.

Mount Olive puts on fall revival

DENISON - The three-day fall revival at Mount Olive Baptist Church will begin Monday at 7 p.m.

There will be social distancing and masks will be available.

Monday's speaker will be the Rev. Larry Goodwin of The Refuge in Denison. Tuesday's speaker will be the Rev. Jeff Humphries of Parkside Baptist Church in Denison. And, Wednesday's speaker will be the Rev. Corey Battle of First Baptist Church in Whitewright.

Mount Olive is located at 1131 S. Scullin in Denison.