Religion Bulletin: Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower arrive in Massachusetts

RELIGIOUS EVENTS IN HISTORY

On Nov. 11, 1620, Puritan pilgrims aboard the Mayflower arrive at Provincetown Harbor, Massachusetts, and later establish the Plymouth Colony. Led by Puritan separatist William Bradford, who would go on to become the governor of Plymouth Colony, the colonists made the trip across the Atlantic Ocean in order to escape persecution from King James I of England. The passengers endured miserable conditions for 65 days before spotting land on Nov. 9. During the next months, Bradford would lead expeditions to find a suitable place to set up the colony, eventually settling on a hill in Plymouth (named on earlier charts). The pilgrims and their journey aboard the Mayflower would later inspire the U.S.’s national Thanksgiving holiday.

RELIGION CALENDAR

Nov. 12: Birthday of Baha’u’llah (Baha’i)

Nov. 14: Diwali (Hindu)

Nov. 15: New Year (Jain)

Nov. 30: St. Andrew’s Day (Roman Catholic)

Nov. 30: Guru Nanak Ji’s birthday (Sikh)

Dec. 8: Feast of the Immaculate Conception (Roman Catholic)

Dec. 8: Bodhi Day (Buddha’s Enllightenment) (Buddhist)

Dec. 10: Hanukkah (Jewish)

Dec. 20: Yule (Pagan and Wiccan)

Dec. 25: Christmas (Christian)

Dec. 26: St. Stephen’s Day (Roman Catholic)

GOOD BOOK?

“Bless It” by Kate Buckley and Teresa Lacks

“Bless It” is a collection of short verses and pen + charcoal sketches that address COVID-induced changes, both big and small. Let the poignancy of these slice-of-life blessings tug at your heartstrings and lift you into hope for the future.

THE WORD

Ganesh: Pronounced “guh-NAYSH.” The beloved elephant-faced representation of God honored by Hindus and followers of other Indian religions, Ganesh is the remover of obstacles.

RELIGION AROUND THE WORLD

According to the CIA World Factbook, the religious makeup of Costa Rica is:

- Roman Catholic: 71.8%

- Evangelical and Pentecostal: 12.3%

- Other Protestant: 2.6%

- Jehovah’s Witness: 0.5%

- Other: 2.4%

- None: 10.4%

