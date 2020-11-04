Student evacuated after Hyde Park Elementary fire

Staff reports

Just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Denison Independent School District release information related to a fire that took place at a district elementary school this morning. The release said a minor fire took pace at Hyde Park Elementary after a food warming bag made of canvas caught fire briefly.

"When the oven was turned on (not realizing the bag was in the oven), the bag caught fire, but was quickly extinguished by a Denison ISD electrician who was on site when the incident occurred and used a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze," the release said.

District officials said that no students or staff were in danger during the brief fire. Everyone was evacuated from the building according to protocol.

“By 10:30 a.m. our students and staff were back in the building, with alternate plans in place to provide a healthy lunch for all our Hyde Park kids,” said Dr. Henry Scott, Denison ISD Superintendent of Schools said in the release. “Everyone reacted exactly as they’re trained to do, and we’re just very proud of the way our Hyde Park students and staff, and our electrician, handled this situation. We’re also very grateful for the valuable and vital services that our Denison first responders provide every single day for our school district as well as our entire community.”