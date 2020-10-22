Local church news in brief Oct. 23-29

Staff reports

Harmony Baptist celebrates 149 years

SHERMAN - Harmony Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting its 149th church anniversary this weekend.

A celebration service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday with guest speaker the Rev. Charles Brown Jr., pastor of New Birth Cathedral of Praise, Sherman.

The theme will be, “Growing Stronger, Extending Deeper, Reaching Higher,” is based upon Isaiah 40:31.

Service goers are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The church is located at 2111 E. Tuck St. in Sherman. Please call or text church secretary Alicia Searfoss at 972-816-5405 for questions or directions.

Progressive to host contactless food giveaway

SHERMAN - Progressive Missionary Baptist Church in Sherman will be hosting another drive-up contactless food giveaway this weekend.

The giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and will last until all the food has been given away.

The church is located at 1101E. Houston Street in Sherman.

Collinsville Bible Baptist to put on concert

COLLINSVILLE - One A Chord, a singing group that has been seen and heard by millions of people during the last several decades, will perform at 11 a.m. Sunday at Collinsville Bible Baptist Church, 220 Dewitt Street in Collinsville.

Group members include Mary Fay Jackson, her father Jimmy Jones and her aunt Connie Perry.

The group has performed numerous times on the Daystar Television Network and on many other television programs and stations over the years. Mary Fay Jackson, who has also made several recordings as a soloist, has also appeared at Downtown Christmas events in Whitesboro.

There is no admission charge. An offering will be taken.