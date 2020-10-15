Religion Bulletin: Pope John Paul II becomes first non-Italian pope in 456 years

More Content Now

RELIGIOUS EVENTS IN HISTORY

On Oct. 16, 1978, the Roman Catholic College of Cardinals elect the first non-Italian pope in 456 years. After Pope John Paul I died after only serving 33 days as pope, the College of Cardinals held their second conclave of 1978, voting Polish Cardinal Karol Wojtyla as the new pontiff. Wojtyla took the name Pope John Paul II and went on to become the second-longest serving pope in modern history. Also known as the most traveled pope - traveling approximately 7221,052 miles - John Paul II has been recognized as helping to end Communist rule in his native Poland, and eventually all of Europe. John Paul II also helped improve the Catholic Church’s relations with Judaism, Islam and the Eastern Orthodox Church. John Paul II was canonized as a saint by the Roman Catholic Church on April 27, 2014.

RELIGION CALENDAR

Oct. 17: Navratri (Hindu)

Oct. 19: Birthday of the Bab (Baha’i)

Oct. 25: Dussehra (Hindu)

Oct. 28: Mawlid (Islamic)

Oct. 31: Samhain (Pagan and Wiccan)

Nov. 1: All Saints Day (Christian)

Nov. 2: Anniversary of the Crowning of Haile Selassie (Rastafarian)

Nov. 12: Birthday of Baha’u’llah (Baha’i)

Nov. 14: Diwali (Hindu)

Nov. 15: New Year (Jain)

Nov. 30: St. Andrew’s Day (Roman Catholic)

Nov. 30: Guru Nanak Ji’s birthday (Sikh)

GOOD BOOK?

“I Am Restored: How I Lost My Religion but Found My Faith” by Lecrae Moore

With vulnerable honesty and transformational yet simple steps you can apply today, two-time Grammy-winning hip-hop artist Lecrae shares the personal practices he uses in his daily life for mental, emotional, and spiritual health.

THE WORD

papal nuncio: A Vatican diplomat with the rank of ambassador to a country that has official ties with the Vatican.

RELIGION AROUND THE WORLD

According to the CIA World Factbook, the religious makeup of New Zealand is:

- Christian: 37.3%

- Hindu: 2.7%

- Maori: 1.3%

- Muslim: 1.3%

- Buddhist: 1.1%

- Other: 1.6%

- None: 48.6%

