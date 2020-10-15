Moments With the Minister: For such a time as this

Brian Taylor

Special to the Herald Democrat

Esther 4

It’s been awhile since I’ve read the story of Esther, and how God used her to save the Jewish people during the long Babylonian captivity of the Jews. To say she was an unlikely hero is an understatement. She was an orphan Jew who had been raised by her uncle Mordecai. He had brought her when he also had been taken captive by King Nebuchnezzar’s armies into Babylon. As she grew, she became very beautiful, and through a strange turn of events, King Ahasuerus became angry at the lady “Vashti” who would be crowned queen, and instead chose to start looking for a new maiden among the virgins of Susa. Esther was chosen to be a part of that harem. She pleased the king greatly with her beauty, and about the time that she became queen several things happened: 1) Mordecai saved the king’s life from an assaniation attempt, and it was recorded, but then forgotten. 2) Haaman rose to power under King Ahasuerus, and decided to eliminate the Jewish people all together, mainly because of the unwillingness of Mordecai to bow down to him, or any earthly king for that matter. After the king gave Hamaan the power to eliminate the Jews, Mordecai goes to the gates of the king wearing sackcloth and ashes, and begs Esther to realize just what she has been put in this position of influence to do: to save the Jews. Esther is unwilling at first, because she knows, she is risking her life to enter into the king’s court without an invitation. But she calls Mordecai, and the Jews he knows, to pray and to fast, as she does so herself. The phrase is said by Mordecai in Esther 4:14 “If you keep silent at this time, relief and deliverance will rise for the Jews from another place, but you and your father’s house will perish. And who knows whether you have not come to the kingdom for such a time as this?”

To understand the time in which one lives, and the purpose for one’s own life is extremely important. God has a purpose and a plan for each one of us. The scripture teaches us so in Jeremiah 29:11. And with great power comes great responsibility. Perhaps you have not been given great power, but each of us influences someone, and probably more than just one. Each of us therefore have a responsibility to live in view of eternity, and to obey what we

know is right, what God has commanded us to do, and to remember that we were born “for such a time as this”. The times we are living in are not here by accident. God is working all things according to His Divine Will and Sovereignty. Are you living for the moment, or are you living in view of God’s purposes for your life? You were put here on this earth, and God has something He wants you to do. I can’t tell you what that is, or any of the details, but I know that God uses orphans to save the world. God uses the broken to bind up the brokenhearted. He uses the weak and ministers to the strong when they faint. He uses a young Jewish girl who should have almost no influence at all, and through her, God saves His people from annihilation. But she had to surrender to what God wanted for her life. She had to pray. She had to fast. She had to have the faith to walk into a room, and bow before a king who had the right by the law of the land to take her life for being so bold. She had to take a risk. Faith in God takes risks sometimes. You were born for such a time as this, so don’t let the opportunities God gives you pass you by. Don’t think of yourself first. If Esther only cared for herself, she would have never walked into the king’s chamber to ask him for a favor that she might later save her people. Be willing to say, maybe just maybe, it was this moment for which I was made. A moment to win people to Christ. This moment to stand for what I know is right in the sight of God. This moment to help and to heal. This moment to love and to give of myself. Jesus is calling us to Himself and His purposes of bringing the lost home to Himself. Christ is still working and reconciling the world to Himself. You were made for such a time as this.

Brian Taylor began his ministry as a young man on the foreign mission field of Togo, West Africa serving with the International Mission Board of the SBC. He spent almost a decade serving as a music and youth minister in the Panhandle of Texas. He loves preaching and pastoring on the southside of Sherman. He has been married to his wife Sarah for 17 years, and they have five children. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Herald Democrat.