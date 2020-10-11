NORMAN, Okla. Texas Tech’s Kaitlin Staines is becoming comfortable in a new uniform.

The Tennessee transfer secured a singles title, while the Lady Raiders notched a 4-1 combined record Sunday at the OU Invitational at the Headington Tennis Center.

Staines collected a 3-0 mark in singles on the weekend to earn top singles honors at the event. Following three-set wins over Ivana and Carmen Corley of Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon, Staines wrapped up her weekend with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Indianna Spink of Arkansas on Sunday morning.

Along with Staines, the other singles champions at the event included Martina Zerulo (Arkansas) and Bunyawi Thamchaiwat (Oklahoma State). The tournament doubles champs were Ivana and Carmen Corley (Oklahoma), and Margaret Polk and Isabel Pascual (TCU).

In other singles action, two Lady Raider freshmen picked up their first collegiate singles wins on Sunday. Camryn Stepp fresh off picking up her first career doubles win a day prior knocked off Claire Slaughter of Arkansas in three sets, 1-6, 6-2, 1-0 [7]. Kailey Evans also picked up her first win since arriving at Tech this fall, defeating Kelly Keller of Arkansas, 4-6, 7-6(3), 1-0 [6].

Nell Miller fell, 7-5, 6-3, to Martina Zerulo of Arkansas to finish up her singles play on the weekend. Miller defeated Carmen Corley, 6-3, 6-2, on Saturday afternoon.

Evans also earned her first doubles win as a Lady Raider on Sunday, teaming up with Miller to knock off Arkansas’ Zerulo and Tatum Rice, 6-3, in the final match of the weekend. Miller finished her weekend 2-1 in doubles, picking up a 6-2 win over Oyama and Hummel of North Texas on Saturday.

The Lady Raiders will return to Norman next weekend to continue their fall tournament season, beginning Friday.

Texas Tech women’s golf

AUSTIN The Red Raiders finished seventh, following an even-par 288 card, to wrap the Betsy Rawls Invitational at the UT Golf Club.

Tech boasted three players at even-par or better over the final 18 holes en route to closing the two-day event at a 23-over 887, which was four strokes better than Big 12 counterpart Kansas in the eight-team field.

The round was easily Tech’s best of the weekend and marked its first this season at even-par or under.

Cecilie Nielsen and Louisa Brunt both signed even-par 72 cards to end as Tech’s top-two finishers with Nielsen in a tie for eighth individually and Brunt in sole possession of 29th place. For Nielsen, it was the second top-10 showing of her career as she finished 3-under for the tournament following three rounds at even-par or better.

Amy Taylor carded the lowest round of the day among Tech’s lineup as she sank three birdies and limited herself to only one bogey on her way to a 2-under card. Sofia Garcia added a 2-over round to complete Tech’s final-round score, while Pyrene Delample was 10-over to round out the lineup.

Baylor ran away with the tournament title after combining to shoot 14-under over the final 18 holes to move to 22-under for the tournament, 11 strokes better than second place Texas.

The Red Raiders resume their fall slate Oct. 22-23 at the Cowgirl Classic hosted by Oklahoma State at Karsten Creek in Stillwater.