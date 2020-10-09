Daily Light report

DESOTO — The Waxahachie Indians and Lady Indians hosted the Annual Pink Out Tournament at Thorntree Country Club on Thursday.

The Lady Indians placed fifth in the field with a team score of 425. Vanessa Garza led the team with a score of 95 and finished 12th overall. Other competitors for WHS were Allison Heflin (107), Azzy Lozano (112), Meredith Hallett (111), Sydney Rodriguez (122), Ava Workman (116), Rhonda Springer (104) and Breanna Anderson (107).

The Lady Indians will compete on Oct. 16-17 at Cleburne Links.

The Indians V2 Squad placed seventh in the field with a score of 398. Sophomore Logan Smith led the team with a 91 for the round, followed by Jude Brown (97), Judd Dejong (101), Cameron Kraweic (109) and Harrison Kester (114).

This was the first outing for the V2 team and they will compete again at Squaw Valley in Glen Rose next Thursday, Oct. 15.