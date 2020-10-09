



The Class 6A No. 23-ranked Waxahachie High school volleyball team came out and played a strong match against visiting Waco Midway on Tuesday at Mike Turner Gymnasium, winning in straight sets, 25-20, 25-14, 25-19.

Emma Smithey led the team in kills with 10, followed by Kate Morgan with nine and Jh’Kyah Head with seven. Briuna Harper hit a team high .571 with five kills.

Serving strong for the Indians, Rylee Robinson had eight points (including an ace), Taylor Cavazos also had eight points, and Jh’Kyah Head finished with seven points with a team-high three aces.

Cavazos led the team in assists followed by Maddie Fuller with 14. Defensively, Avery Long led the team with 13 digs, followed by Robinson with nine and Morgan with seven.

The Lady Indians (9-1, 3-0) were scheduled to travel to Duncanville on Friday. They will visit Mansfield Lake Ridge on Tuesday with first serve set for 5:30 p.m.

RED OAK — Brooke O’Neal and Skyler Reynolds led the way with seven kills each as the Lady Hawks beat Joshua on Tuesday in District 14-5A play, 25-17, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21.

Makinzie Taplin finished with 18 assists and 11 digs, Megan O’Neal added five aces, both Megan and Brooke O’Neal made five blocks, Reynolds contributed four blocks and 10 digs, Mizani McKellar also recorded 10 digs, and Jayli Feeley had 13 digs for Red Oak.

The Lady Hawks (6-8, 2-1) were scheduled to travel to Ennis for a Friday match. They have the district bye on Tuesday and will step out of district play with a home match against Kennedale at 6:30 p.m.

CORSICANA — Payton Rink had 14 kills and Kenna Buchanan added 11, leading the Class 5A No. 10 Lady Panthers to a 25-22, 25-11, 25-12 sweep of Corsicana on Tuesday in a District 14-5A match.

Aryn Walton issued 30 assists and Jenna McMichael added 18 digs for the Lady Panthers.

MHS (9-1, 3-0) will host DasCHE on Saturday at 11 a.m. in a non-district match. They will travel to Cleburne on Tuesday for a district match that will start at 6:30 p.m.

FERRIS — Elizabeth Schmidt finished with 17 kills, four blocks and five aces as the Class 4A No. 24-ranked Jaguars stayed perfect in District 11-4A with a 25-23, 25-14, 25-16 sweep of Ferris on Tuesday.

Rhali Adams and Kensey Clifton each added seven digs, while Hayden Brunson finished with 11 assists and Clifton had 10 assists for Heritage.

The Jags (13-8, 8-0) had a home match against Godley scheduled for Friday afternoon. They will travel to Alvarado on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

DALLAS — The Class 3A No. 18-ranked Lady Panthers controlled the match from start to finish as they routed Dallas Gateway Charter, 25-3, 25-0, 25-3, on Tuesday in their District 9-3A opener.

The Lady Panthers served 57 aces as a team, including 21 by Lauren Pieper, 17 by Meagan Price and 13 by Katy McMullin. Nanea Storm finished with four kills, and Price and Pieper each added four assists.

The Lady Panthers (16-4, 1-0) were scheduled to host Life Oak Cliff on Friday. They will travel to Keene on Tuesday for a match that will begin at 6 p.m.