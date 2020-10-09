Newly christened RB Xavier White came off the bench to run for 113 yards and a touchdown in a 31-21 loss last week at Kansas State, giving the Texas Tech rushing game a spark. Not that the Red Raiders were aching for it, considering RB SaRodorick Thompson had two 100-yard performances in the first two games. Their different styles could make for a nice change of pace, though. It’ll take some doing to keep it up against Iowa State, which is allowing only 110 rushing yards per game and 3.0 yards per carry. Experienced SLB Mike Rose sets the tone with 27 tackles, and WLB Jake Hummel, a senior starting for the first time, is next behind him with 21 stops. Advantage: Iowa State

The ankle injury Alan Bowman suffered last week makes him questionable, so Henry Colombi could get his first start in his 15th college game. Other than throwing an interception in the end zone in a one-possession game last week, Colombi was solid with 244 yards passing and two TDs. The Tech line, meanwhile, could be facing its biggest challenge yet. Iowa State leads the Big 12 with 11 sacks, 3 1/2 each from DEs JaQuan Bailey and Will McDonald. Tech’s KeSean Carter, Erik Ezukanma and T.J. Vasher are three of the Big 12’s top seven for receptions and have eight TDs among them, but a Cyclones secondary led by S Greg Eisworth denied Tech the middle of the field last year. Advantage: Iowa State

Breece Hall leads the Big 12 in rushing and rushing touchdowns with three 100-yard games in a row. He went for 154 yards and three TDs against TCU and for 139 yards and two TDs in last week’s 37-30 upset of Oklahoma. The 215-pound sophomore burned Tech last year with 183 yards rushing, including a 75-yard touchdown, and a 61-yard reception. Tech ranks fifth in the Big 12 in rushing defense and is holding opponents to 3.9 yards per carry, thanks to a deep LB corps led by Krishon Merriweather and Riko Jeffers. Against Hall, they’ll see what they’re made of. Advantage: Iowa State

Iowa State has some of the nation’s biggest, most versatile tight ends, led by returning Associated Press third-team All-American Charlie Kolar, who has three touchdown catches in two games against Tech. Third-year starting QB Brock Purdy has a new weapon in WR Xavier Hutchinson, fresh from Blinn College and leading the Cyclones in receiving. They connected for a 65-yard TD pass in the win against Oklahoma. Tech got veteran CB DaMarcus Fields back from the unavailable list for the first time last week, but the Red Raiders rank fourth from the bottom in pass defense among the 74 FBS teams that have played this season and have yielded 11 TD passes. Advantage: Iowa State

Tech special teams, a strength last year with K Trey Wolff and P Austin McNamara shining, are a mess at the moment. Wolff has missed his first three field-goal attempts, and McNamara has had punts blocked each of the past two games. Meanwhile, Iowa State K Connor Assalley has made his last 11 field goals. And Tech kickoff coverage will have to be on point. Backup RB Kene Nwangwu earns his keep as one of the nation’s top return men, having 10 career kickoff returns of 40 or more yards, including an 85-yarder last week against Oklahoma. Advantage: Iowa State