By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

Waxahachie senior Kate Morgan played in the shadow of many older teammates throughout her first few years as a varsity volleyball player. But right now is Morgan’s time to step forward, and she is taking full advantage of it.

Morgan, a versatile 5-foot-10 Lady Indians team captain who plays multiple positions including outside hitter, defensive specialist and libero, last month revealed her commitment to play Division I volleyball.

"I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to play D1 volleyball at Samford University to further my athletic and academic career!" Morgan announced on social media. "I can’t thank all of my family, friends, teammates, and coaches enough for helping me along my volleyball journey. Go Bulldogs!"

Samford, located in Birmingham, Ala., is a member of the Southern Conference. This season’s schedule is on hold because of COVID-19, but last fall the Bulldogs were SoCon champs in both the regular season and conference tournament, with a 24-6 overall record ind 15-1 in conference play.

Morgan is the second Lady Indian volleyball player to pledge her collegiate commitment this season, joining classmate Emma Smithey, who verbaled to Colorado School of Mines over the summer.

Morgan last year posted 308 kills, 404 digs and 63 aces as a junior as the Lady Indians secured a District 7-6A tri-championship and their 18th-straight postseason berth. The Lady Indians finished 39-13 after an area-round loss to Trophy Club Byron Nelson, which went on to win the Class 6A state championship with a 48-2 final record.

"She was a first-team 7-6A All-District player for me," Lady Indians head coach Sandy Faussett-Stoops said of Morgan at the end of last season. "(She was) second in kills (behind Lacy Mott), second on serve receive and a six-rotation player. She was VERY instrumental in our success."

The Class 6A No. 23-ranked Lady Indians appear in good position to contend for a third straight district title in Texas’ highest classification. WHS is 9-1 overall and 3-0 in District 11-6A headed into Friday’s scheduled match at Duncanville (9-3, 2-1).