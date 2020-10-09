Don’t look now, but the Thursday night football games have been good contests.

Ugly matchups tend to make their way to that Thursday night slot, but the last two weeks have provided competitive games. The Bears outlasted the Buccaneers for the 20-19 win, but as close as the game was, there weren’t many impressive fantasy performances.

Ronald Jones did well, hogging all of the backfield touches as he rushed for over 100 yards.

Here’s a look at other players I would start, and sit, in Week 5:

Quarterbacks

Start ’em

Jared Goff, Rams: Washington has allowed at least two touchdown passes in every game. Even if Chase Young can get fully healthy, Goff gets rid of the ball fast enough when he’s not utilizing play-action.

Kirk Cousins, Vikings: Cousins has two solid targets in Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. Only the Falcons are worse than the Seahawks — Minnesota’s opponent — in points allowed to quarterbacks.

Joe Burrow, Bengals: A road game against Baltimore, especially this season, isn’t as intimidating as it used to be. Washington’s Dwayne Haskins got benched after the game against the Ravens, but even he threw for 300 yards. Burrow can do better.

Sit ’em

Baker Mayfield, Browns: The Colts haven’t faced the best quarterbacks in the league, but snagging seven interceptions in four games is still impressive. Mayfield could struggle a week after a merely decent game against the soft Cowboys pass defense.

Derek Carr, Raiders: He’s had a couple of performances worthy of a start, but facing a vastly improved Chiefs defense isn’t the time to put him in your lineup.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins: Fitzmagic has been a top-12 quarterback in three of four weeks, but this 49ers matchup is a tough one. They haven’t allowed more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

Running backs

Start ’em

Kenyan Drake, Cardinals: Managers with Drake on their teams have been underwhelmed. He hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 1, but I think he gets on the scoreboard against the Jets, who are in the bottom eight in points allowed to running backs.

Mike Davis, Panthers: He’s been outstanding filling in for Christian McCaffrey. That should continue against a Falcons defense that allowed two Green Bay backs total 100 yards each against them.

Antonio Gibson, Washington: The rookie has been at least an RB2 in three of the first four weeks and could keep that going against a Rams defense which is middle of the road against running backs.

Sit ’em

Patriots running backs: The Broncos are the third best team in points allowed to running backs, so I don’t trust any of the Patriots’ options.

Rams running backs: Much like New England’s backfield, there isn’t a true No. 1 and the committee approach leaves us guessing about who it will be each week.

Myles Gaskin, Dolphins: Gaskin has some good qualities, but he faces a 49ers defense that hasn’t allowed a running back to surpass 76 yards of total offense yet.

Wide receivers

Start ’em

Darius Slayton, Giants: Sometimes you have to target a bad defense. Slayton started off great, then ran into tough matchups. He faces the Cowboys, who are third-worst in points allowed to the position.

Justin Jefferson, Vikings: He’s already had a couple of breakout performances. Facing the Seahawks, who give up a ton of points to the position, makes him a solid start.

Olamide Zaccheaus, Falcons: He had some zip Monday against the Packers. You’ll have to keep an eye on the availability of Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, but if either misses the game, Zaccheaus looks like a decent flex play.

Sit ’em

Hunter Renfrow, Raiders: Renfrow will likely need to score to be worthy of a start, but the Chiefs have allowed just two TD receptions to wide receivers so far.

Jamison Crowder, Jets: Sam Darnold is sitting out, so I don’t trust Crowder having solid production with Joe Flacco at the helm.

Jarvis Landry, Browns: Odell Beckham Jr. had an outstanding game last week and will likely be your best bet for good production in the Browns’ receiving corps. The Colts haven’t let a No. 2 receiver gain more than 56 yards this season.

Tight ends

Start ’em

Evan Engram, Giants: He’s been a disappointment, so a matchup with a Cowboys defense that has given up a TD to the position in three straight games is a welcomed sight.

Sit ’em

Mike Gesicki, Dolphins: He’s had two bad games in a row and the 49ers haven’t allowed a tight end to amass more than 35 yards in a game.