By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

The sporadic outbreaks of COVID-19 within Texas high school locker rooms show no signs of letting up — and now are starting to appear much closer to home.

In rapid developments that seemed to unfold by the hour, Midlothian High School canceled Thursday night’s home game against Wichita Falls Rider just over three hours before kickoff because of a positive case within the MHS squad.

Meanwhile, Midlothian Heritage High School learned Wednesday that its game with Brownwood at MISD Multipurpose Stadium was called off by the opposing team — and on Friday morning added a replacement game against Mesquite Poteet.

Each game was supposed to be homecoming for the local team — MHS Thursday and HHS Friday. The Jaguars (4-2, 1-0) were able to proceed with their celebration on Friday, while the Panthers of MHS will likely reschedule their festivities at a later date.

On Thursday, the Raiders had just pulled into the stadium parking lot when coach Marc Bindel got the call from MISD athletic director Todd York, the Wichita Falls Times Record News reported.

"Midlothian High School received confirmation that a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19," MHS tweeted minutes later. "Due to the safety of our students, families and staff, the district has canceled tonight’s football game against Wichita Falls Rider. We apologize and thank you for your patience."

Rider (2-0) instead scheduled a game at short notice against city rival Wichita Falls Hirschi (4-1) for Friday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium, the two teams’ first meeting since 2005. Hirschi’s district game against Burkburnett was postponed.

Barring any further spread of the virus, the Panthers (2-0) have a bye next Friday and can still opt to fill that date with an opponent.

Heritage, meanwhile, remains virus-free — but Brownwood ISD announced that its games at Heritage on Friday and at Waco La Vega next Friday were off because of a player testing positive for COVID-19 within the Lions’ program.

The 5-4A (I) district executive committee, which is made up of administrators, ruled Friday morning that Brownwood will have to forfeit both games against Heritage and La Vega. Each will go down as a 15-0 loss because of district tiebreaker procedures. The committee’s reasoning was that because Brownwood High School is still open, the district’s built-in make-up date of Nov. 6 does not apply. The ruling cleared the way for Heritage to schedule a replacement game.

As of midday Friday, the only other Ellis County team idled because of the virus is Red Oak, whose scheduled non-district contest at Copperas Cove was called off a week ago because of a COVID-19 outbreak and will not be made up.

The Hawks are scheduled to return to action on Friday, Oct. 23 in their District 4-5A (I) opener at Mansfield Legacy. The Hawks have a previously-scheduled open date next weekend and can still fill it with an opponent.

The count of games postponed or canceled across North Texas because of COVID or other reasons had already ballooned to 24 as of midday Friday; last week a total of 17 games were called off.

Besides games involving the three affected Ellis County teams, local district colleagues who will not play this weekend include: Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Mansfield and Waco High (11-6A); Mansfield Summit and Burleson Centennial (4-5A-I); and Royse City and Sulphur Springs (8-5A-II).