Coach Vince Sharp’s Anna Coyotes tennis team brought home the gold with their 19-0 win over Gainesville to finish an undefeated run through District 10-4A.

The Coyotes finished with an overall record in district match play of 54-3.

The Melissa Cardinals also picked up an 18-1 win over Whitesboro to clinch second place in the district.

The official order of finish in District 10-4A was first-place Anna, second-place Melissa, Whitesboro in third place and Gainesville fourth.

All four schools will be qualified for the bi-district round of the UIL State Team Tennis event Oct. 26-27. Their opponents will be determined at a later date with each facing a team from another district.

Sharp commented on the accomplishment of his 2020 squad.

"I am proud of this team. We are hoping to make it back to the regional tournament (final 16 teams in the state) for the third-straight year. As far as I have been told, no other sport in Anna school history has been to two regional tourneys, so a third-straight trip would be amazing," he said.

"The new state rankings come out later this week, and we are expecting to be quite a bit higher than the pre-season rankings with how we have fared."

In this year’s pre-season ranking, Anna was at number 20 and Melissa was at number 25 in Class 4A.

District 10-4A also selected its all-district team for 2020, based off of a point system outlined in the District 10-4A minutes.

The higher a player plays in the lineup, the more points they get. Each coach basically fills out a lineup. If there is a tie, the player that played the higher spot on their team gets the spot, and if still a tie, both are put on the all-district team.

The extra superlatives are Boys and Girls District MVP (the two players with the most points), and Boys and Girls District Newcomers of the Year. This award goes to the boy and girl that are new to the varsity level who had the most points.

The District 10-4A All-District team is as follows:

1st Team Boys Singles

Ryan Lamar - Anna (District MVP)

Bow Gates - Anna

Brendan Muisyo - Anna

Wyatt Reedy - Whitesboro

Luke Adcox - Anna

AJ Gonzalez - Melissa

2nd Team Boys Singles

RJ Frazier - Anna (Boys Newcomer of the Year)

Om Patel - Melissa

Dawson Mercer -Melissa

Landry Burwell - Melissa

Ethan Worley - Whitesboro

Kyler Bowley - Whitesboro

1st Team Girls Singles

Morgan Sharp - Anna (District MVP)

Payton Wickliffe - Anna

Molli Woodbury - Anna

Mackenzie Wilke - Melissa

Ximena Buhr - Melissa

Maura Ballard - Anna

Ozaze Osemwenka - Melissa (Girls Newcomer of the Year)

2nd Team Girls Singles

Skylar McCaskill -Melissa

Sagrario Labrada - Whitesboro

Alli Muntz - Whitesboro

Kate Adcox - Anna

Oli Hildebrand - Whitesboro

Lexi Serna - Whitesboro

1st Team Boys Doubles

Ryan Lamar - Anna

Brendan Muisyo - Anna

Dawson Mercer - Melissa

Om Patel - Melissa

Wyatt Reedy - Whitesboro

Ethan Worley - Whitesboro

2nd Team Boys Doubles

Bow Gates - Anna

RJ Frazier - Anna

AJ Gonzalez - Melissa

Benny Gonzalez - Melissa

PK Kagore - Anna

Luke Adcox - Anna

Mixed Doubles 1st Team

Lars Costilla/Ozaze Osemwenka - Melissa

Mixed Doubles 2nd Team

Kenny Bibb/Yulissa Hernandez - Anna

Honorable Mention

Micah Sharpe - Gainesville

Brianna Orduna - Gainesville