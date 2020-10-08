Bastrop sucked the oxygen out of the Cedar Creek gym on Tuesday, sprinting to early leads in the first two sets in a 25-15, 25-15, 25-14 victory in a District 18-5A volleyball match.

With a raucous Bastrop student section chanting and standing the entire match between rivals, the Bears (4-6 overall, 2-1 District 18-5A) opened with a 5-0 run in the first set and an 8-0 run in the second. Setter Bree Mutschink served at the start of the first set and middle blocker Layne Ellsworth in the second.

"We were on," Bastrop coach Morgan Rollins said.

Rollins praised Haylee Diebel for doing a "great job blocking and taking care of the front row."

Diebel, a middle blocker, finished with four blocks and four kills.

Bastrop’s outside hitters, sophomore Crystal Creek and junior Kaitlyn Parsons, had some punishing spikes. Parsons hit nine kills, served four aces and made a team-high 12 digs. Creek hit eight kills and had a team-high .333 hitting percentage.

"(We had) lots of good connections between my setter (Mutschink) and Layne, and Crystal and Parsons," Rollins said.

Bastrop committed six serving errors and four serve receive errors. Parsons received 20 serves without an error.

"All around (it was) a very good job," Rollins said. "Defense was sound; serve receive was sound. We were aggressive on our serves. We executed our plan."

Cedar Creek (1-6, 0-3) went up 5-4 in the third set on a kill by Bridgett Helford. But the Bears tied it at 5 on a kill by Parsons from the back row and took the lead for good at 6-5 on a kill by Creek.

Cedar Creek coach Leah McCarus said Bastrop’s early runs in the first two sets were difficult to overcome.

"Those are runs that we shouldn’t let happen," McCarus said.

Because of errors and Bastrop’s hitting and blocking, Cedar Creek "didn’t get any runs going," she said. "We hit into their blocks a lot, instead of going around them."

As far as adjusting their swings, McCarus said "...it didn’t happen."

Cedar Creek committed seven serving errors and eight serve receive errors.

"That adds up," McCarus said about serve receive errors. "Plus you lose momentum because of that, especially if they’re consecutive."

In other district matches on Friday, Bastrop plays host to Connally (3-0 in district), while Cedar Creek is home against Pflugerville (1-2 in district).

In a non-district match on Tuesday, Smithville fell to Class 2A Flatonia 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 19-25, 17-15 on the road.

Mihyia Davis earned a double-double for the Tigers (9-14) with 18 kills and 36 assists.

Kiyanna Sampson and Nikolette Schmidt contributed 18 and 10 kills, respectively.

Brooke Otto, the libero, made 30 digs. Claire Kennon added 25 assists..

Kinsey Goertz hit six kills and made 14 digs.

Gabby Leal chipped in 15 digs.

In a District 20-4A match, Smithville plays host to New Tech on Friday.