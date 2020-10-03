BASTROP -- Akins’ Nate Davis displayed his speed, scoring on a run and on a pass in a 33-23 non-district victory at Memorial Stadium on Friday.

Davis, a junior running back, scored on a 38-yard run early in the second quarter. Akins had recovered an onside kick to start the second half with the kicker, Josh McCormick, recovering his own kick.

"He’s a heck of a kicker," Cedar Creek coach Bryan Hill said about McCormick, who boomed some kickoffs out of the end zone. "He did a great job of getting on it."

Davis gained 10 yards before bursting left for the 38-yard score, which increased Akins’ advantage to 19-2.

In the fourth quarter, Davis hauled in a 28-yard scoring strike from quarterback Quincy Welch.

But Akins (1-1) had other explosive athletes in addition to Davis.

Robert Mallet returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. Akins coach Humberto Garza said Mallet returned a punt for a touchdown in last week’s loss to Hendrickson.

"He’s a dangerous weapon," Garza said.

Welch, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior quarterback, hit Darius Peters on a 55-yard score in the second quarter.

"We have great players," Garza said.

Cedar Creek (0-2) finished strong on a 4-yard scoring strike from quarterback Brock McLaughlin to Aidan Prinz with no time remaining in the game.

"It’s obvious we got better from game one to game two," Cedar Creek coach Bryan Hill said about the 48-2 loss to Sequin in the opener last week. "And that’s our goal. Nobody likes to lose, but I was very encouraged by the progression we showed…"

Cedar Creek’s only points in the first half came on a safety on a blocked punt Davin Winston in the end zone.

But Cedar Creek scored a touchdown on a 13-yard pass to Prinz on a rollout left by McLaughlin in the third quarter.

Winston scored from the one in the fourth quarter to narrow it to 26-16.

Cedar Creek showed more of a running game with Dominic Mojica gaining 54 yards and Winston 50 yards.

McLaughlin completed 17 of 24 passes for 174 yards but had one interception. Damian Perez had 8 receptions for 74 yards, while Prinz caught 6 passes for 91 and two touchdowns.