BASTROP -- Bastrop arranged for a nondistrict game at the last minute this week, and it paid off.

The Bears defeated a pesky Travis squad 38-10 -- playing its season opener -- at Memorial Stadium on Thursday.

"It’s good to get a win," Bastrop coach Todd Patmon said. "It really does feel good. It does on a Thursday on a short week."

The positives for Bastrop was the running game of Aidan Barger and De’mire Thompson, who rushed for 97 and 160 yards, respectively. Thompson, a sophomore with breakaway speed, scored on runs of 17, 11 and 55 yards.

Bastrop (1-1) discovered another speedster in sophomore wide receiver Julius Baynard, who dashed 55 yards for a touchdown on a jet sweep early in the third quarter. Baynard also caught four passes for 73 yards.

Bastrop finished with 321 yards rushing.

"We want to be able to run the ball," Patmon said.

Romello Flores Giles, who finished well in the loss to Bryan Rudder, started against Travis. He wasn’t effective running with 1 yard on eight carries. But he completed 7 of 15 passes for 118 yards. He had one interception.

At times, he had problems holding the snap from center Chance Wilson and making the exchange to Thompson. The Bears fumbled six times but were fortunate to lose it only once.

"I thought he was a little nervous at the beginning," Patmon said about Flores Giles. "I told him, ‘Calm down. You don’t have to win the game. Just get a first down.’ "

Johnny Cruz kicked a 34-yard field goal for Bastrop at the end of the second quarter.

Linebacker Christian Lopez intercepted a pass from Travis quarterback and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

On the negative side, Bastrop committed 150 yards in penalties. A punt return by Conrad Pace for a touchdown and a long run for a touchdown a few plays later by Thompson in the third quarter were both nullified by penalties.

"I thought we left some points out there," Patmon said. "If you want to be in contention in district, you have to cut out penalties and turnovers."

Bastrop defensive lineman Job Watson and Travis lineman John Sarinana were ejected in the fourth quarter.

Travis had 98 yards rushing and 116 yards passing. Starting quarterback Cesar Galindo completed 11 of 17 passes but left in the second half with an injury. Joel Gonzales, the backup, didn’t complete a pass.

Travis scored on a 12-yard run by Chris Martinez and a 31-yard field goal by Obed Noyola.