LBJ has been a perennial winner since the school first opened its doors in East Austin in 1974.

The football team is the pride of the neighborhood. Players and coaches who have walked its halls have a special nickname for the school: "The J." Coach Freddie Roland has built a Central Texas basketball dynasty, and track and field traditionally has a solid team.

Given the numbers, though, it’s a minor miracle that LBJ has posted a 51-20 record over the past six football seasons and been to the playoffs each year. Football is a game of attrition, and the Jaguars have a total of 46 players on their roster. Coach Jahmal Fenner said LBJ had 62 kids last year as a Class 5A team with two teams. He said COVID-19 is the reason for the drop this year.

LBJ does not have enough players to field any subvarsity teams in 2020. The problem appears to stem from an Austin school district middle school system — often filled with what are called feeder schools — that does not distribute students equally among the district’s high schools.

"There’s something called quality over quantity," Fenner said this week. "We have some quality talented guys but not a lot of numbers. The kids that we do have are talented, and we’re able to win games with that talent."

Enrollment numbers have been so low that LBJ dropped from 5A to 4A in the University Interscholastic League's most recent reclassification of state schools. It was an emotional blow for the Jaguars, who can no longer call McCallum, Crockett, Travis, Navarro (formerly Lanier) and Northeast (formerly Reagan) district foes.

"With the way the district is zoned, it’s not set up for LBJ to survive," Fenner said.

It’s a serious problem with no easy answers, the coach said. The enrollment at LBJ is 855, down from last year’s 1,989 because the Liberal Arts and Science Academy broke off to become its own school this year. LASA still shares the building but will move out for the 2021-22 school year.

The loss of LASA has had no effect on football, though, because LASA students generally had no interest in playing the sport for the Jaguars, Fenner said.

LBJ is struggling to find numbers because it does not have a strong feeder school system. LBJ attracts kids from Garcia Middle School but splits them with rival Northeast, Fenner said. Therefore, if 30 football players from Garcia want to play in high school, LBJ and Northeast will get roughly 15 apiece. LBJ occasionally will receive kids from Kealing Middle School who elect to transfer there.

The only difference is that Northeast also receives kids from Dobie and Webb middle schools, Fenner said. Northeast reported a 2020 enrollment of 1,142 students.

Schools from country towns do not appear to have trouble attracting large numbers for football. State power Liberty Hill, which has an enrollment of 1,343, has 160 players in its program. Lampasas, a school with 998 students, has 93 players on its varsity and two subvarsity teams.

When it comes to centrally located schools of comparable size in Austin, old rivals Travis, Northeast and Navarro — teams not accustomed to playoff success — have slightly higher numbers than LBJ.

Travis has 75 total players for its varsity and junior varsity teams. Northeast has 55 total kids for its varsity and JV teams. Navarro, which had only 35 total players in 2019, has increased that figure to 52 this season for its varsity and JV teams.

Navarro has Burnet Middle School as its main feeder school, but the Vikings also receive kids from Dobie and Webb, coach Lasaro Lumbreras said.

"I made it a point to visit those three middle schools frequently during their lunch periods (last year)," the coach said "It’s paid off as we have 17 more kids than we had last year."

While LBJ watches its numbers dwindle, football in some parts of Central Texas — particularly at the largest schools — is thriving. Lake Travis coach Hank Carter said almost 300 players, a school record, are part of the program’s six football teams — three freshman, two JV and the varsity. Vandegrift has 315 players spread among its varsity and five subvarsity teams.

"Don’t get me jealous," Fenner said after hearing those numbers.

McCallum, another Austin school accustomed to making the playoffs, is having trouble hooking players, too. Despite a reported enrollment of 1,773, the football program has only 83 total kids to choose from.

Coach Thomas Gammerdinger expected to have close to 100 this fall, but 10 to 15 opted out because of the COVID-19 threat.

"We have worked hard to get our numbers up," the coach said. "We had about 46 non-seniors when I took over in the spring of 2018, but it is an uphill battle with concussions, electronics, etc. The lack of true feeders in (the district) is also frustrating. Lamar (Middle School) is our primary feeder, but many of the kids going there are on transfer and aren't allowed to track into McCallum since we are closed to transfers. Many athletes from Lamar end up playing somewhere else."

McCallum and LBJ are likely to make the playoffs in their classes, but the struggle to field teams with talent and depth will continue.

"We try to stay positive under the circumstances," Fenner said. "As the head coach and a person who wants to have a solid program, you want to develop kids. I’d like to be able to build relationships with kids in seventh and eighth grades and have them run a system — offense and defense — that we have here. I can’t see why that’s something we can’t have at LBJ."