BURNET COUNTY – We finally got a cool front through the Hill Country and Rana and I are about to lose the new pet we acquired during late summer.

She’s not exactly a pet, I guess, by the true definition of the word, but she’s given us lots of enjoyment through the long days of being locked up during COVID quarantine.

"She" is a big, beautiful yellow garden spider that cast her web in the corner of the window just to the left of the couch where Rana sits and reads each day. The web runs from the corner of the fireplace to the house and window, protected from sun and rain and most wind.

The species is also called the writing spider, so named for the intricate zigzag pattern they weave into the center of their webs. You can see them quite often in pastures around hay meadows and such, with the webs strung between strands of barbed wire along fences.

After watching her for a long time and spending a fair amount of time researching garden spiders on the internet, we’ve concluded that she’s a female — the egg sacks would be a dead giveaway — and that she’s not long from departing this world when the weather gets cold.

She just spun a new egg sack and hung it in the window to stay ahead before cold weather takes her down. She placed the first egg sack weeks ago and just finished the second last night. We knew it was getting close because her abdomen kept getting more and more distended. The internet said she would lay two web sacks full of eggs and then die after the first frost hits.

One of the fascinating things about this particular spider is just how quickly she darts out from the center of her web to grab any insect that falls into her clutches. Within a few minutes she has it completely wrapped in a shroud of silk and hanging like a mummy from the web.

It doesn’t take long until she has fed on it and reduced it to a shrunken husk that she either eats or discards down on the ground. We’re not sure. All we know is that they disappear in a few hours or overnight not to be seen again.

During the last few weeks, I’ve decided to take advantage of the horde of scorpions that have descended on us this summer and use them to provide free food for her. There is at least one a day that I’ve been able to toss into the web for her to eat.

One thing I don’t do is throw them into the web alive because I don’t want to take a chance that the scorpion might get in a lucky strike and kill the spider. I whack them with a fly swatter I’ve begun keeping on the fireplace hearth just to pound scorpions that show up there. Or on the floor going into our bedroom. Or on the wall. Or the ones that drop into the house through the door when we open it. Or any other of the dozen or so places we routinely see them.

According to what we’ve been able to discover, garden spiders will build a fairly massive and intricate web, which they use to capture insects for food. Because wind and other things can damage the web during the day, they will usually rebuild it during the night and have it ready to go the next morning.

The web is sturdy and complex with a distinctive zigzag pattern in the middle. The spider waits there until she feels the vibrations of something caught in the web. Then she speeds on long, spectacularly nimble legs down to sink her fangs in to immobilize it and save it for a later meal.

She can fly over the tiny strands of silk that make up the web and she feeds happily and quickly on almost anything. Sometimes she leaves it out on the fringes of the web, but usually she carries it back to the center where she can feed whenever the mood strikes her.

Garden spiders, at least the females like we have, will lay two egg sacks containing thousands of eggs that will create the next generation of the arachnids. She’s already had her abdomen blow up twice before she laid the first sack and she’d begun to show signs up getting big again, which made us think she was about ready to build another egg sack.

"She’s a really hard worker," Rana said. "I love watching her out there. It’s fascinating the way she rebuilds that web."

We will be sad when she’s gone but we can hope for one of her offspring to show up and take over the prime spot outside our window. Maybe this one will write us a message, like Charlotte did for Wilbur.