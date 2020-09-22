Two teams with major playoff aspirations in 2020 will meet up in an early-season showdown. Magnolia West brings back a ton of talent from last year’s 5-6 squad while the Cubs come into the year looking like the early favorite to win a district title. This one has all the makings of a barn burner in Brenham.

Connally opens the season with a home date against neighboring rival Pflugerville. Both teams are looking for a bounce-back season in 2020 after falling on hard times a year ago. … Rouse travels to Weiss in a game between teams that switched divisions in the last realignment. … East View comes into the year boasting major offensive firepower. The Patriots get their first chance to show it off when they travel up Hwy 195 for a showdown against talented Killeen. … Cedar Creek faces a unique challenge with a road trip to Segiun The Matadors come from Class 4A, but have the advantage of being close to midseason form after starting their season a month ago. … Bastrop looks to break in a new quarterback when it opens the season against Bryan Rudder.