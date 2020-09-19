It’s hard to imagine a team having any tougher of a Homecoming than what the Highland Park Hornets had Friday night.

A week after scoring against Shamrock following two scoreless games to open the season, the Hornets took a huge step backward against Wheeler. Highland Park did next to nothing right early and it simply snowballed, as Wheeler rolled to a 65-0 victory which left the home team humiliated.

Next week the Hornets (0-4) open District 3-3A Division II play by hosting Tulia, which is a mere run up to facing district titans Canadian, Childress and Spearman.

Highland Park’s rough outing shouldn’t take anything away from Wheeler (3-1), a team which has genuine playoff aspirations. The Mustangs also hung over 60 points on Booker, so maybe Highland Park shouldn’t be completely discouraged about things.

David Rascon and Hesston Marshall combined to run for seven touchdowns, and Marshall found the end zone six times, returning a pair of fumbles for touchdowns in the second quarter. Neither team punted in the first half, but everything everything else went right for Wheeler and wrong for Highland Park, as the Mustangs dominated in every phase imaginable to take a 52-0 halftime lead.

The Mustangs got the only score they needed by stopping Highland Park on downs at their own 45-yard line on the first posssession of the game. Seven plays later, Marshall scored on an 8-yard run for a 6-0 lead.

On the first play after the ensuing kickoff, HP’s Caden Thompson threw the first of five interceptions, this one to Jovany Gallardo, who returned it 41 yards to the Highland Park 10. Rascon carried it in the next play for a 13-0 lead.

While Marshall is the more celebrated back, Rascon had his time in the spotlight against the Hornets, running for 180 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.

Marshall’s 89 yards on 10 carries might not have seemed to relevant or spectacular considering what Rascon did. That meant little since he made his biggest plays on defense.

The first came early in the second quarter with Wheeler already leading 25-0, when Gallardo picked off Thompson again at the Wheeler 28, but was stripped of the ball returning it. Marshall, who also plays linebacker, alertly picked it up and went the rest of the way, going 65 yards for a score to make it 32-0.

Later in the quarter, Thompson completed a pass to Jax Reese, who got stripped of the ball and Marshall was again the beneficiary, picking it up and going 68 yards for a score to make it 45-0 and thwarting Highland Park’s best chance to score. The Mustangs gave up only 151 yards and they ran for 332.

Wheeler;25;27;13;0;-;65

Highland Park;0;0;0;0;-;0

W - Hesston Marshall 8 run (kick blocked)

W - David Rascon 10 run (Gustavo Olivas-Perez kick)

W - Marshall 1 run (run failed)

W - Rascon 48 run (kick failed)

W - Marshall 65 fumble return (Olivas-Perez kick)

W - Rascon 27 run (kick failed)

W - Marshall 68 fumble return (Olivas-Perez kick)

W - Marshall 28 run (Olivas-Perez kick)

W - Marshall 35 run (Olivas-Perez kick)

W - Hayden Holdwick 6 pass from Nathan Rowley (kick failed)

;Wheeler;Highland Park

First Downs;17;7

Rushing;332;109

Passing;78;42

Total yards;410;151

C-A-I;5-7-0;5-15-5

Punts-Avg.;2-38.0;1-26.0

Fumbles-lost;1-0;2-2

Penalties-yards;4-41;3-23

Class 4A

Canyon 40, Borger 3

The trends continued when Canyon visited Borger, which was great news for the Eagles and bad news for the Bulldogs.

Canyon stayed undefeated with a third straight lopsided victory, jumping out to a big early lead and rolling to a huge victory at Borger. The Bulldogs fell to 0-4 with the loss.

The Eagles (3-0) took a 20-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, as they gave up only a second quarter field goal. They were equally dominant on both sides of the ball.

Jay DeFoor had perhaps his best game at quarterback for the Eagles, completing 21-of-33 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns. Joe Shaw and Jack McKay each caught two touchdown passes.

Brody Cook opened the season with his third straight 100-yard rushing game, picking up 115 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. The Eagles piled up 405 yards of offense.

Defensively, Canyon gave up only 149 yards. They took advantage of five Borger turnovers.

Canyon;20;7;7;6;-;40

Borger;0;3;0;0;-;3

C - Joe Shaw 43 pass from Jay DeFoor (Two-point conversion good)

C - Jack McKay 4 pass from DeFoor (kick failed)

C - Shaw 10 pass from DeFoor (kick failed)

C - McKay 14 pass from DeFoor (kick good)

B - Field goal

C - Brody Cook 2 run (kick good)

C - Rafe Butcher 13 pass from DeFoor (kick failed)

;Canyon;Borger

First Downs;18;10

Rushing;117;129

Passing;248;20

Total yards;365;149

C-A-I;21-33-0;3-11-3

Punts-Avg.;NA;4-48.0

Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-2

Penalties-yards;8-49;2-15

Pampa 73, Denver City 28

Canyon isn’t the only District 3-4A Division I team on a roll to start the season, as Pampa stayed unbeaten with another dominant offensive performance, rolling over Denver City 73-28 at home.

Pampa (4-0) started well in taking a 31-6 halftime lead, but the Harvesters really came alive in the second half with 42 points.

Jack Studebaker threw for 220 yards and four touchdowns. Two of those scores went to Hunter Dyer, who had seven catches for 110 yards.

Sam Anguiano also played quarterback for Pampa and threw for a touchdown while running for two more scores.

Denver City;6;0;6;16;-;28

Pampa;17;14;21;21;-;73

Dumas 62, Levelland 26

Levelland;0;12;0;14;—;26

Dumas;10;17;28;7;—;62

Class 3A

Bushland 35, Stratford 14

Bushland used its up-tempo offense to eventually wear down Stratford for a road win at Stratford’s E.L. Sam Bass Stadium.

Bushland rebounded from a loss to Canadian, improving to 2-2 overall while Stratford fell to 2-2.

The Elks and Falcons went back and forth in the first half. Stratford took an early 6-0 lead on Zane Burr 44-yard scoring run. Bushland answered back when Leaford Calder Jr. scampered for 27 yards to put the Falcons in front 7-6.

Stratford regained the advantage one last time in the second quarter. Quarterback Trever Bell found Dru Jones on an 18-yard scoring play that gave the Elks a 14-7 lead.

From that point forward the Falcons defense stiffened and the offensive rhythm took over, as Bushland went on to reel off the game’s final 28 points.

Bushland’s defense stifled the Elks, holding them to 176 yards of offense. Falcons running back Ethan Fuentes grounded out 109 yards on 16 carries with two scores. Fuentes had three catches for 53 yards and added another score.

Calder also ran for two touchdowns.

Bushland;7;7;7;14;-;35

Stratford;6;8;0;0;-;14

Dalhart 49, Friona 21

Dalhart;21;14;14;0;-;49

Friona;14;0;0;7;-;21

F - Bryan Chavira 6 run (Tim Ally kick)

F - Chavira 10 run (Ally kick)

D - Xaviar Hammett 26 run (Christian Gonzalez kick)

D - Will Moore 35 run (Gonzalez kick)

D - Hammett 32 pass from Brennan Lloyd (Gonzalez kick)

D - Hammett 1 run (Gonzalez kick)

D - Moore 5 run (Gonzalez kick)

D - Taylor Heiser 2 run (Gonzalez kick)

D - Hammett 3 run (Gonzalez kick)

F - Chavira 72 run (Ally kick)

;Dalhart;Friona

First Downs;12;13

Rushing;290;135

Passing;120;65

Total yards;410;200

C-A-I;10-15-0;7-26-3

Punts-Avg.;4-25.3;3-30.0

Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-yards;NA;NA

Lubbock Roosevelt 33, Dimmitt 0

Dimmitt;0;0;0;0;-;0

Roosevelt;14;6;7;6;-;33

;Dimmitt;Roosevelt

First Downs;8;12

Rushing;85;307

Passing;24;55

Total yards;109;362

C-A-I;5-7-0;2-2-0

Punts-Avg.;NA;NA

Fumbles-lost;-0-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;6-34;1-5

Muleshoe 21, Tulia 14

Muleshoe;0;0;14;7;-;21

Tulia;0;14;0;0;-;14

;Muleshoe;Tulia

First Downs;16;12

Rushing;178;155

Passing;140;55

Total yards;318;210

C-A-I;10-21-1;8-18-3

Punts-Avg.;NA;NA

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-yards;NA;NA

Spearman 49, Vega 7

Vega;0;0;0;7;—;7

Spearman;8;20;14;7;—;49

Class 2A

West Texas High 42, Sunray 27

Sunray;12;8;7;0;-;27

West Texas High;6;22;8;6;-;42

S - Wyatt McConaghy 13 pass from Tate Debord (kick failed)

WTH -Avian Cruz 2 run (kick failed)

S - Julian Espinoza 10 pass from Debord (kick failed)

WTH - Avian Cruz 15 run (Andreus Cruz run)

WTH - Jayden Harvey 78 pass from Avian Cruz (kick failed)

S - Carlos Castallenas 13 run (Sergio Alexander run)

WTH - Andreus Cruz 76 punt return (Avian Cruz run)

S - Debord 41 run (Jorge Hermosillo kick)

WTH - Andreus Cruz 5 pass from Avian Cruz (Harvey pass from Avian Cruz)

WTH - Peyton Tharp 3 run (kick failed)

;Sunray;WT High

First Downs;14;19

Rushing;167;194

Passing;144;164

Total yards;311;358

C-A-I;10-22-1;9-17-1

Punts-Avg.;6-38.0;3-22.0

Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-1

Penalties-yards;16-139;7-70

Wellington 56, Gruver 6

Wellington;22;20;8;6;-;56

Gruver;0;6;0;0;-;6

W - Mason Folk 31 run (Folk run)

W - Marc Ramirez 3 run (Ramirez run)

G - Angel Gaspar 3 run (run failed)

W - Ramirez 25 run (run failed)

W - Jordan Nation 54 run (Two-point conversion good)

W - Nation 15 pass from Creighton Killian (run failed)

W - Ramirez 84 run (Two-point conversion good)

W - 4 run (Two-point conversion failed)

;Wellington;Gruver

First Downs;21;5

Rushing;385;49

Passing;89;19

Total yards;474;68

C-A-I;6-13-0;NA

Punts-Avg.;NA;NA

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;6-65;10-129

Clarendon 28, Hale Center 20

Hale Center;0;6;0;14;—;20

Clarendon;16;0;12;0;—;28

Class 1A

Happy 52, Kress 12

Kress;12;0;0;0;-;12

Happy;44;8;0;0;-;52

H - Stetson Jameson 6 run (Two-point conversion good)

H - Bryson Morris 6 run (Two-point conversion good)

K - Unknown 2 run (run failed)

H - Morris 40 run (kick failed)

H - Jameson interception return (kick failed)

H - T.S. Bow 15 pass from pace Bressler (kick failed)

H - Jameson 48 run (Two-point conversion good)

K - Punt return for score (kick failed)

H - Jameson 10 run (Two-point conversion good)

;Kress;Happy

First Downs;2;10

Rushing;44;266

Passing;1;15

Total yards;45;281

C-A-I;3-7-1;1-5-0

Punts-Avg.;NA;NA

Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-yards;NA;NA

White Deer 64, Spur 40

White Deer;10;28;18;8;-;64

Spur;8;16;8;8;0;-;40