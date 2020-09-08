Mirror report

STEPHENVILLE — The Heritage High School volleyball team ended the non-district portion of its schedule on Friday with a visit to Class 4A No. 5-ranked Stephenville. Although the Jaguars fell in three sets, the result should give the team a boost of confidence heading into district action.

The Jags battled the Honeybees in all three sets before coming away with a 25-20, 25-22, 25-21 loss.

Elizabeth Schmidt led the Jags (4-8) with 10 kills and also had 13 digs. Sydney Dickson added six kills, Hayden Brunson dished out 18 assists, freshman Grace Sweeney contributed 10 digs, and Rhali Adams had 14 digs and served three aces.

Last Tuesday, Heritage hosted Maypearl in a thrilling non-district match that went back and forth until the Jaguars pulled out the victory, 14-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23, 15-13.

Sweeney had 10 kills and 22 digs to lead Heritage, which snapped a five-match skid against withering competition. Brunson added nine kills and 22 assists, and Schmidt finished with seven kills and 17 digs. Adams added 20 digs, Kensey Clifton tied for team honors with 22 assists and Emilee Casey had five total blocks.

For Maypearl, Nanea Storm finished with 11 kills, 16 digs and three aces, Meagan Price added nine kills, 21 assists and 12 digs, and Victoria Southerland chipped in with nine kills. Carsen Young added 27 digs and three aces, Katy McMullin had 16 digs, Lauen Pieper added 17 assists and 13 digs, and Zoe Huskins made six total blocks.

The Jags were scheduled to open District 11-4A play on Tuesday at Hillsboro. They will return home on Friday to take on Ferris at 4:30 p.m. and will travel to Godley next Tuesday for a 6 p.m. first serve.