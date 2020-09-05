SEAGRAVES — Nathanial Castillo carried 23 times for 236 yards and four touchdowns, and Tahoka built a big lead early and went on to beat Seagraves 26-14 Friday night.

Castillo scored on runs of 22 yards in the first quarter and 2 and 33 yards in the second quarter as the Bulldogs built a 20-0 lead by halftime.

With 2:14 left in the third, Castillo scored again from 19 yards out, making it 26-7.

Ethan Salazar carried 23 times for 144 yards for Seagraves, including a 6-yard touchdown at 7:53 in the third. Osiris Flores added 64 yard on 17 carries, including a 2-yard TD with 8:54 left in the game.

Tahoka’s Hunter Garrison carried seven times for 58 yards.

Abernathy 21

Slaton 13

SLATON — Jess Hoel threw for one fourth-quarter touchdown and ran for another as Abernathy rallied late to beat Slaton.

Abernathy trailed 13-7 after a scoreless third quarter, but Hoel hit Luke Houston with a 23-yard scoring pass and later bolted 61 yards for an insurance touchdown.

The Antelopes, coming off a 12-2 season, avoided an 0-2 start after a 26-6 loss to Shallowater in their season opener.

Hoel finished with 85 yards on 17 carries and another 104 yards on 10-for-26 passing. Houston caught six for 65 yards and was credited with a team-high five tackles.

Slaton’s Matthew Vigil caught six passes for 157 yards, including a 45-yard TD that gave the Tigers a 13-0 lead in the second quarter.

Abernathy started the climb back on a 2-yard run by Colton Campbell and the first of Jaden Zavala’s three point-after kicks.

Slaton (1-1) outgained the Antelopes 301 yards to 227.

Wellington 22

New Deal 14

WELLINGTON — Marc Ramirez carried 26 times for 144 yards, John Ramirez carried eight times for 118 yards and Wellington topped New Deal in a battle of Class 2A powers.

Wellington erased a 7-0 deficit with a 22-point salvo over a seven-minute stretch of the second and third quarters. Marc Ramirez scored from 9 yards out at 24 seconds before halftime. A two-point conversion attempt failed, but the Skyrockets took the lead in the third.

John Ramirez bolted 73 yards to score and Marc Ramirez ran in the two-point conversion at the 10:37 mark. Then Creighton Killian scored on a 2-yard run and a conversion run by Marc Ramirez made it 22-7 at 5:31.

Both New Deal touchdowns came on Harley Patterson 10-yard passes to Colby Henderson, at 6:58 in the first quarter and at 7:55 in the fourth. Luke Joy kicked the PATs.

Wellington doubled up New Deal in total offense, 285 yards to 142.

Patterson finished 10 of 22 for 70 yards, and Kyler Reed had five receptions for 56 yards.