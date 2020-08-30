BROWNFIELD — Meriah Gonzalez tallied 13 kills to power Brownfield to a 23-25, 26-24, 25-8, 25-12 win over Idalou on Saturday.

Tia Johnson added 12 kills in the win. Madison Hord led the defensive effort with 15 digs.

Brownfield is scheduled to host Seminole at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Idalou hosts Littlefield at 4 p.m.

Shallowater

SHALLOWATER — Tynli Harris provided Shallowater with 20 digs, eight aces and two kills in sweeping victories over Estacado and Friona.

Chloe Hendrick added 11 assists and seven aces in the Fillies’ 25-7, 25-12, 25-7 win over the Lady Matadors. Taylor Moravcik totaled eight kills, three aces and two blocks, and Presley Thomas hit six aces with nine assists.

Thomas then had six aces and 10 assists as the Fillies beat the Squaw, 26-24, 25-9, 25-13. Mia Goicoechea contributed eight kills and a block in the win.

Shallowater is set to play at Andrews at 6 p.m. Tuesday

Levelland

LEVELLAND — Kaylee McCarter supplied the Loboettes with 31 assists, 27 digs, 13 kills and six aces as the team went 1-1 on the day.

Mallary Blocker totaled 42 digs among the matches, which included a 25-20, 25-12, 25-22 win over Greenwood. The Loboettes then fell to Dumas, 25-13, 25-18, 25-23.

Michaela Watkins had 28 digs, 16 kills, four aces and three blocks on the day, while Mahalie Stafford finished with nine kills, five blocks and three digs. Illiyana Gonzalez contributed 12 digs, seven kills, five aces and four blocks in the matches.

Levelland (4-7) is slated to play at Dumas at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

LATE FRIDAY

SNYDER — Kamiah Davis tallied six kills, six digs, eight assists and a block despite Snyder’s 25-23, 25-14, 25-19 loss to Brownwood.

Alex Salinas doled out seven assists, while Abby Benitez notched 13 digs for the Lady Tigers. Paige Steelman ended the match with four kills and a block.

Snyder is scheduled to play at Lamesa at 6 p.m. Tuesday.