HOUSTON — Lance McCullers Jr. checked the first box off his list for 2020.

Several boxes, actually.

Show up healthy for the start of the season. Check.

Conquer the inevitable nerves from not starting a game for almost two years. Check.

Overcoming an early lack of command. Thank you, infield. Big-time check.

Pitching deep into the game. Six innings and 91 pitches strong. Double check.

Winning.

He’ll reserve his biggest check for the last item after completing the next leg of his arduous journey from Tommy John surgery because the 26-year-old right-hander was very effective and showed he’ll be a pivotal piece in the Astros’ hopes of reaching the World Series for the third time in four years.

While he scuffled early, throwing 15 balls in his first 25 pitches, his command improved until he settled in a groove and retired 14 of the last 17 batters he faced in a thorough 7-2 trouncing of Seattle at Minute Maid Park.

"That was not the best I’ve ever pitched," McCullers said. "I was a bit haywire early and a little emotional in pre-game. My mind was running. I wasn’t as sharp as I think I’ll be, but I showed flashes of what I’ve been working on."

He’s always been flashy, this flamboyant, strong-willed pitcher who dominated hitters with his devastating curveball, now relies as much on his two-seam fastball and outstanding changeup as well, and may be on track to go from valuable World Series key to serious candidate for this year’s comeback player of the year.

He’s missed the action terribly after suffering an elbow injury late in 2016, pitching through pain the following year and making starts in Games 3 and 7 of the World Series run against the Dodgers before the arm trouble shut him down late in 2018 and reduced him to a few token bullpen appearances at the end of that season.

Now he’s back and in the No. 2 spot in a rotation as solid as any in the majors. On Saturday, he followed ace Justin Verlander’s debut by striking out six and throwing two-run ball over six innings to duplicate the reigning Cy Young Award winner’s Friday performance. He owes a lot to his defense.

"I’ve always said defense loses you games and offense wins you games," new Astros manager Dusty Baker said. "This team was the defensive team of the year. You see why."

McCullers survived two early jams with the help of double plays, the first coming with the base loaded in the opening inning after a double and two walks. He escaped again in the second after Seattle opened with a walk and a single, bailed out by a 6-4-3 double play.

"I’m a ground-ball pitcher," McCullers said, "so I know I’m always a pitch away from getting out of trouble."

He’s supported by one of the best defenses in the majors behind him. Houston’s offense isn’t too shabby either.

"They’re grinding at-bats," Baker said. "Martin Maldonado has started hot, and he’s going to get better and better. Some guys are still behind, but they think they should get a hit every time up."

That includes slow starts from the top of the lineup. However, the Astros still collected 10 hits for the second straight game and got solo home runs from Yuli Gurriel and George Springer, the first hits of the young season for each. While those two mainstays as well as Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman are scuffling somewhat, you couldn’t tell it from the scoring output since every batter in the order had a hit, two by the red-hot Maldonado, the No. 9 hitter.

With two more games against the Mariners in this homestand before the Dodgers come to town and Zach Grienke set to take the mound on Sunday, Houston’s got a luxury of riches on the mound and is sitting pretty at 2-0 in this 60-game horse race to the playoffs.

"That’s what we do," McCullers said. "People must have forgotten we can hit."

Seattle hasn’t. The dregs of the American League West are clearly in rebuilding mode. They played four rookies in the opener, and 14 players on their 30-man roster have less than a single year of major-league service time.

The Mariners have a budding star in outfielder Kyle Lewis, and first baseman Evan White has made a huge jump after leaping from Double-A ball a year ago, But they’re no match in the long run for Houston, which has won 20 of its last 21 meetings. No one else in AL West is either.

Now with McCullers back in good health and Baker having an assortment of arms to pick from, the Astros are off and running. When it comes to their division, maybe even running away.