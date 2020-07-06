ARLINGTON Corey Kluber has earned the nickname "Klubot" thanks to the robotic way he goes about the business of being an elite MLB pitcher.

The legend is that nothing, no matter how peculiar, diverts his attention from the task at hand, whether it be in the weight room or in a bullpen session between starts.

But what transpired Saturday might rate among the more peculiar things Kluber has encountered.

The two-time American League Cy Young winner threw 85 pitches over five innings in a simulated game against some of his Texas Rangers teammates at an empty Globe Life Field. The opposing pitcher, if you will, was teammate Mike Minor.

Standing about 10 feet behind the plate, protected by a screen, were manager Chris Woodward, pitching coach Julio Rangel and bullpen coach Doug Mathis.

They wore masks as a safeguard against the spread of a national pandemic.

Surely, even Kluber might have been distracted.

He wasn't.

"It's different," Kluber said. "But ... it's something we'll eventually get used to and not even think twice about."

Kluber said he is on schedule for the first week of the season. So is Minor, whose schedule wasn't affected by a one-day delay in his pre-camp COVID-19 test results.

Kluber allowed a home run, a solo shot to Leody Taveras, and walked one and struck out seven. Minor threw 77 pitches in four innings, walked one and struck out 10.

Opening day starter Lance Lynn worked a simulated game Wednesday, and Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles will pitch the next two days.

With three weeks left until his projected first start of the 2020 MLB season, Kluber said he's typically where he is midway through a spring training.

"When I say that, I think my body is in a good spot, I'm going through the progression of getting built up," he said. "Once you start getting that down, then it just becomes a matter of fine-tuning pitches and executing more pitches than the last time out."

Manager Chris Woodward has been impressed with how Lynn, Kluber and Minor have performed in their first outings of summer camp. It's not just the numbers, but the competitiveness they've shown.

Minor, a noted perfectionist, opened Woodward's eyes as he stood behind the plate.

"You watch his mannerisms out there, you'd think he wasn't doing well," Woodward said. "But he felt really good about it. He felt that he was in a good spot. A couple of front-door change-ups. He punched out a bunch of guys. Just typical Mike Minor from what we've seen."

Woodward said the Rangers will have an intrasquad game Sunday featuring the team's regular lineup behind Gibson. Multiple players are said to still be in the intake protocol and awaiting test results, so it might not be the lineup the Rangers expect to field opening day.