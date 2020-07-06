1. Westwood: Few offenses in the Austin area will have more veteran savvy than Westwood, which welcomes back eight starters from a unit that averaged 44.2 points and 518 yards a game in 2019. That wealth of experience includes the offensive front, which has a combined eight years of starts between seniors Daniel Vasquez, Will McKee and CJ Hill. The 6-2, 285-pound Vasquez, a three-year starter who earned all-district honors a year ago, leads the group. Junior Tate Booknis also returns after starting as a sophomore.

2. Vista Ridge: Skill players abound for the Rangers, but don’t overlook a talented and experienced bunch up front. Returning first-team, all-district tackle Devin Ford, a 6-3, 230-pound senior, anchors a unit that excels at pass blocking, as evident by the team’s per-game average of 340 yards passing in 2019. Classmate Aiden Beasley, a 6-2, 215-pounder with quick feet and good technique, started the last seven games of 2019 at tackle, while 6-3, 265-pound senior Noah Therault can play either guard or tackle. Senior center James Cantu, an all-district pick last year, captains the group and is a relentless run blocker despite his 5-11, 215-pound frame.

3. Vandegrift: When things are rolling for the Vipers, they lean on a punishing ground game to control the clock and grind out wins. Vandegrift looks well-equipped up front to do just that, with four starters back from an offense that ran for 175 yards a game in 2019. Matthew Lee, a 6-2, 285-pound senior, has the smarts and skills to play at any spot on the line, and 6-5, 280-pound senior Jack Gullett can overwhelm smaller defenders. Senor Ethan Fiske is another versatile lineman with decent size at 6 feet and 240 pounds, and junior Landon Thomason started at tackle as a sophomore before moving to tight end in the offseason. He can fill in at a tackle spot when needed for Coach Drew Sanders and his staff.

4. Round Rock: While the Dragons may not have many blue-chippers up front, the coaching staff is optimistic about a blue-collar bunch that has plenty of savvy. Senior Brayden McMullen, a 6-3, 285-pound interior lineman who can line up at guard or center, earned all-district honors a year ago while stocky seniors Colby Kaltenbacher and Braxton Train each weigh about 265 pounds and excel in the ground game. Round Rock’s deep subvarsity program should replenish any other holes up front for an offense that averaged more than 43 points and almost 400 yards a game last season.

5. Hutto: The Hippos move up into Class 6A for the first time, and they seem well-equipped for the transition. Hutto may not have any returning linemen that earned all-district honors in 5A last season, but an established weight program and strong subvarsity squads have given the program quality depth up front. Seth Aguirre, Juan Mora, Detrick Williams and Gabriel Lozano all have starting experience and should help the Hippos feel comfortable among the high-powered offenses in their new district.

6. McNeil: It’s another rebuilding season for McNeil, which welcomes former Vandegrift defensive coordinator Scott Hermes as its new coach. The Mavs haven’t had a winning season since 2008, but senior tackle Tim Adkins is a solid building block. The 6-1, 280-pound senior earned first-team, all-district honors a year ago and has already received several collegiate offers. Senior Kyle Lusher, a 250-pound interior lineman, also returns but McNeil needs to find more starters in summer camp.

7. Cedar Ridge: The Raiders have made a habit of producing next-level offensive linemen, and senior Corban Hutcherson looks next in line. The 6-2, 275 guard started every game in 2019 and enjoyed a stellar offseason, according to coaches. He’ll be joined up front by Jon Sherwood, a 6-foot, 240-pound junior who also started all 11 games last season. A deep and successful subvarsity program should also help fill the ranks of the offensive line.

8. Stony Point: If some unproven linemen can quickly adapt to the varsity level, the Tigers have the potential for a formidable offensive front. Senior tackle Sam Onyejiaka boasts tremendous athleticism at 6-1 and 220 pounds, while 330-pound senior Dominic Tii can dominate at the point of attack in the running game as either a center or guard.