1. Brenham: Keaton Altman was one of the best linemen in the district a year ago, and the 6-foot-4 280-pounder is back looking to make life miserable again for opposing defensive linemen. Jared Zwahr is a returning second-team all-district performer who stands 5-11 and weighs 240 pounds. Lee Graves, Jathynn Bennett and Trevieon Phillips round out what looks like the most complete offensive line from top to bottom in the district.

2. Rouse: The Raiders were already a talented offensive line in Class 5A Division I. Moving down a division, they have a case for being one of the better groups in the entire region. Joshua Callihan is the centerpiece in the middle. The 6-foot, 250-pounder earned second-team, all-district honors last season. Next to him will be 6-foot, 250-pound Aiden Butler, another all-district candidate. Alex Deville is just a sophomore, but coaches expect him to quickly become a linchpin for the Raiders up front early. Shakir Rakeem Muhammad is also listed as a potential contributor by coaches.

3. East View: The Patriots showed an impressive power run game in Coach Jerod Fikac’s first season, and this year’s offensive line should be good enough to build on that reputation. Center McKenley McLaughlin is a three-year starter and a returning all-district selection in the middle. He’ll provide both talent and leadership. Guard Cole Smith is another three-year starter, and the 275-pound all-district player will help solidify the middle of the line. East View should be able to build from the inside out on the line.

4. Bastrop: Juan Ramirez is a strong prospect who could become one of the team’s bookend tackles. At 6-foot-3 and 258 pounds, he has the length to compete with the talented edge rushers in this district in passing situations and the power to blast holes in the defense on off-tackle plays. Cayden Scott, a 6-2, 270-pounder who will see action on both sides of the ball, is as stout an interior lineman as you will find in the district. He’s not only strong but surprisingly athletic for his size. Look for the Bears to utilize his speed on trap and pulling plays on a regular basis.

5. Connally: Jordan Moreno and Diego Salazar were both just sophomores last year, but both had the talent to force their way onto the field for several starts. Now they’ll be the leaders up front. Both top 260 pounds, and both seem ready to step into larger roles in the locker room and on the field. They’ll be joined by utility man Miguel Espinosa. Coaches love his versatility and believe he could step in and start at any position on the line, depending on where he’s needed.

6. Glenn: The Grizzlies are one of those teams that starts low on this list with an opportunity to make a significant jump. The 6-1 290-pound Aidan Pineda is the only returning starter from last year’s team, but despite the unit’s inexperience, the Glenn coaching staff believes this has a chance to develop into the most physically dominant group in the programs still-brief history. A dominant offensive line was a primary reason last year’s junior varsity team went 10-0.

7. Cedar Creek: The Eagles are going to count on a pair of talented juniors to hold down the fort for an offensive line that needs to develop depth. AJ Sinor is a 6-1, 285-pounder who has shown quickness off the ball and enough power to dig a defensive lineman out of a gap. Logan Cohn is on the smaller side 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds but has the quickness to get to the edge and chase down linebackers.

8. Elgin: The Wildcats are breaking in four new starters on the offensive line after fielding one of the better units in the district a year ago. Junior Omari Williams was the youngest player in the group in 2019, but he’ll quickly have to grown into a leader as a crop of green but talented players go to battle for the quartet of open jobs.