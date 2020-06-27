BURNET COUNTY – I was busy overseeing the work Trey Carpenter was doing on our patio when I stepped down one step away from the door and started to lean on the outside wall of the chimney.

Leaning is what I do best when there’s work to be done. I would have been holding the handrail he was installing but it had gotten hot out in the morning sun and I didn’t want to burn my hands.

Anyway, as I stepped down to the patio and turned back toward Trey I noticed a Texas rat snake hanging upside down on the rocks of the chimney. As usual with rat snakes, he had no trouble holding on even when vertical, with his body running around the mortar between the stones.

I pointed him out to Trey and then began looking back above to see where he was coming from. There was only one place it could have been: the kingbird nest built above the back porch light.

That nest is traditional. It has been built and rebuilt by kingbirds since shortly after we built this house in 1998 and we’ve enjoyed sitting in the trophy room while watching those birds dipping down from the nest to seize insects out in the yard and return them to the tiny birds waiting.

They manage to keep the back of the house mostly free of grasshoppers and other pests and there’s usually more than one brood grown and fledged there. The adults already were on their second nesting for this spring but they never got a chance to finish it thanks to the rat snake.

I checked the nest, which was mostly some green fern kind of material that grows under the cedars out back. I could tell it wasn’t knocked down but had been moved a significant amount from its spot on the top of the light.

Grabbing a cedar stick off the ground, I scraped the snake off the rocks onto the ground and got him pointed out of the yard. There was no bulge in his belly so I knew he hadn’t eaten any chicks but he could have sucked down the eggs without creating any pooch down there.

I can only assume that’s what he did because the kingbirds hung around for a day or so and then disappeared. They haven’t been back at all and I miss seeing them perched on the fence around the pool or on the back of one of our patio chairs, watching for insects and then taking off to fetch them out of the air and back to the squeaking babies in the nest

There’s no point in being mad at the snake, since he was just doing his job, which is to silently hunt up anything that squeaks, jumps or makes a nuisance of itself around the house.

We’ve had them living in the toilet system of pipes in the ranch house out in Lake Victor. You could go into the house and see one’s head poking out of the toilet, just looking around.

Get too close and he’d drop back down and swim through the pipes until he could surface in the other toilet. A couple of times he was stretched out on the bar in the kitchen, where he was fond of leaving his skin each time he shed.

The one good thing I can say about him, though, is that once he moved in there wasn’t a single mouse or rat to be found in that house. I can imagine that snake slithering around in the dark, following a scent to its conclusion at a mouse and then grabbing the rodent and swallowing him whole.

That’s what rat snakes do. They catch every mouse or rat they can find. Deprived of that land-based food source, they’ll gladly climb the pole up to your martin house where they’ll devour every egg or baby bird and then climb down again.

Or they’ll sneak into your hen house and eat the eggs they find there, often scaring the stuffing out of whoever is charged with picking up that day’s laying bounty.

Rat snakes are here to stay so there’s no reason to kill every one of them you see. You can pick them up and move them, but be careful that they don’t dump a load of snake poop on your hands.

I can tell you from experience that it may be the most foul-smelling substance in the world and you won’t be able to get it off you fast enough.