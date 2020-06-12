While the Austin area’s high school soccer teams didn’t get a chance to prove themselves in the playoffs against the state’s elite sides because of the coronavirus pandemic, plenty of local players proved enough to pick up honors from the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches.

Five area girls earned first-team, all-state selections, including two apiece from Class 6A district-championship squads at Lake Travis and Vandegrift. Sophomore defender Mia Merritt and senior midfielder Caroline Brooks both picked up first-team nods for Lake Travis, which won District 25-6A. For District 13-6A champion Vandegrift, sophomore defender Hailey Sapinoro and senior forward Hailey Hoffmann earned first-team recognition.

Senior defender Bryden Bourgeois of Class 4A powerhouse Liberty Hill also picked up a first-team selection.

Second-team, all-state selections from area schools include senior goalkeeper Keyla Perez of Georgetown, sophomore defender Joeli Benson of Georgetown, junior midfielder Madi Fuller of Liberty Hill and junior forward Sofia Picucci of Dripping Springs.

Senior goalie Elizabeth Jones and senior defender Emma Jones of Dripping Springs, who headlined the American-Statesman’s all-Centex squad, both received all-state honorable mention.

First-team, all-region selections include senior defender Caylee Cooper of Round Rock, senior defender Carly Van Essen of Lake Travis, junior defender Audrey Davis of Austin High, sophomore midfielder Aisilinn Concannon of Westwood, junior midfielder Hailey Martinez of Westwood, freshman midfielder Brigid McElddery of Lake Travis, senior forward Aria Whitney of Connally, sophomore forward Hannah Loya of Lehman and senior forward Stephanie von Rosenberg of Austin High.

Second-team, all-region selections include senior midfielder Taylor Waters of Dripping Springs, junior midfielder Chandler Cohn of Austin High, junior midfielder Mckenna Russo of Liberty Hill, senior forward Olivia Perez of Vandegrift and senior forward Sydnie Myers of Round Rock.

All-regional honorable mention includes sophomore midfielder Emma Stephens of Liberty Hill and senior midfielder Madison Russell of Vandegrift.

Dripping Springs duo leads boys

After powering the Dripping Springs boys soccer team to the District 25-5A title and a lofty state ranking, senior midfielder Juan Galindo and senior goalie Desi de la Cruz were honored with first-team, all-state selections from TASCO.

Lake Travis senior attacking midfielder Ben Arney, the American-Statesman’s player of the year, joined the Dripping duo on the first team after leading the Cavs to a District 25-6A title.

Second-team, all-state selections include sophomore goalie Conner Hehman of Vandegrift, senior defender West Bevins of Westwood and junior defender Abel Alvarado of Connally.

Connally senior forward Osbado Gaona Garcia and Dripping Springs sophomore midfielder Adam Knutson received all-state honorable mention.

Area first-team, all-region selections include senior defender Jalen Chavez of Dripping Springs, senior defender Carter Hodgson of Lake Travis, senior defender Bentley Patterson of Lake Travis, sophomore midfielder Alan Rivera of Stony Point, junior forward Nikola Djordjevic of Westwood and senior forward Brandon Buchanan of Hendrickson.

Second-team, all-region selections include senior goalkeeper Justin Lang of Westwood, senior goalkeeper Karl Wendel of Hendrickson, senior goalkeeper Drew Snodgrass of Lake Travis, senior defender Ivan Sanchez of Travis, junior midfielder Cade Dougan of Vandegrift, junior forward Ethan Dacaret of Vandegrift, senior forward Erick Herrera of Connally and senior forward Jonary Velasquez of Travis

All-region honorable mention includes senior defender Mason Oppliger of Hendrickson.