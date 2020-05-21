The Texas Tennis Coaches Association has presented seven Melissa High School student-athlete student-athletes its 2020 Academic All-State Award.

eniors Zach Butterfield, Jake Fowler, Wilson Gustaveson, Sarah Keeton, John Lewis, Noah Strickland and Sierra Thomas received the honor, which requires that student-athletes achieve at 92 or higher GPA for the school year.

“One of the greatest joys of a coach is when his athletes are also good students,” Melissa coach Brad Crawford said. “I am so thankful that for the past three years, these fine tennis players have always looked first to take care of their academic responsibilities. It has been a joy to coach these amazing student athletes. Their accomplishment of Academic All-State is a recognition which they have not been given, but have earned. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”