Name: Ashley Cundiff

School: Prosper High School

Sport: Softball

College plans: I will be attending Collin College in pursuit of a nursing degree.

Superstitions, rituals or traditions before or after competing: We always huddle up and pray before every game.

Song or music that prepares you for competition: Coach Williams pre-game hitting play list.

Favorite subject/class: Biology.

Favorite teacher and why: Mr. Harrell. He is such a good teacher and he ... cares about each of his students.

Favorite coach and why: I don’t have a favorite coach. They all teach me new things and I love each of them very much. They have made a huge impact on my life.

Best teammate and why: Riley Stephens. She is the teammate that is always there to pick you up no matter what. She is the loudest one on the field and is always encouraging.

Best high school sports memory: Playoffs my junior year. We had so much fun every game and the hotel stays were always an adventure.

Best high school non-sports memory: My sign language class my junior year. Our teacher was the best and our whole class was like a little family.

What you love about your sport: I love my teammates and I love that we are always there for each other. I also love that it takes more than just one to win the game.

Favorite sports movie and why: “The Blind Side.” It shows that no matter what you have been through, with hard work you can go anywhere.

Describe your school’s Class of 2020: Resilient. Over the years we have been through a lot, especially this last one. We all support each other and have big dreams.

Biggest lesson learned: Having good friends by your side can get you through anything.

Biggest influence in your life: My family. They always support me no matter what.

Athlete you look up to: (Prosper player) Julia Bumford. She is very hard working and is an amazing person.

Reaction to the season being canceled: Extremely sad. I wanted to have one last season with my girls.

Message to your teammates: I am forever grateful for everything that you have done. You guys have made me who I am today. I couldn’t have asked for a better team.

Message to your freshman self: Keep working hard. Keep your friends close and love everyone.

Thing you won’t miss at all: The gasser test.

Thing you will miss the most: The endless laughs with my team.

