This year’s three-day virtual draft begins Thursday.

Thursday: Round 1, 7 p.m.

Friday: Rounds 2-3, 6 p.m.

Saturday: Rounds 4-7, 11 a.m.

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

ON THE CLOCK

Wednesday: Defensive backs

Thursday: Linebackers

Friday: Defensive linemen

Saturday: Offensive linemen

Sunday: Wide receivers

Monday: Running backs

Tuesday: Quarterbacks

FIRST-ROUND DRAFT ORDER

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Washington Redskins

3. Detroit Lions

4. New York Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. New York Jets

12. Las Vegas Raiders

13. San Francisco 49ers

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins

19. Las Vegas Raiders

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Minnesota Vikings

23. New England Patriots

24. New Orleans Saints

25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Miami Dolphins

27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Baltimore Ravens

29. Tennessee Titans

30. Green Bay Packers

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

SPOTLIGHT: TUA TAGOVAILOA, ALABAMA

There’s little drama at the top of the draft. LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow should be the top choice and sporting a Cincinnati jersey. A mostly home-grown Ohio kid will be embraced by the Bengals fans.

So who might be No. 2 quarterback? That’s the most intriguing question of the first round.

Specifically, will a team with a decided need at quarterback invest a first-round pick on Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa? It’s a risk-reward decision as teams try to figure out whether Tagovailoa, who has battled significant hip and ankle injuries, will return to his previous pristine form.

For the first nine games of 2019, Tagovailoa was battling Burrow for the distinction of best quarterback in college football. Tagovailoa had thrown for 2,840 yards, with 33 touchdowns and three interceptions, completing 71.4% of his passes.

Then Tagovailoa dislocated his hip against Mississippi State. He’d completed 14 of 18 passes that afternoon before his college career ended with a sack. He had surgery in Houston two days later.

Tagovailoa already had problems with his ankles. He had procedures on both of them after suffering high ankle sprains. He’s injured a hand and a knee. At 6 feet and 217 pounds, he’s also not as sturdy as the NFL would prefer. So it’s not nitpicky to question his durability.

But when the left-handed Tagovailoa was healthy, he threw a beautiful ball and helped the Crimson Tide to a national title.

Tagovailoa didn’t work out at the NFL combine, but he did participate in interviews. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, pro days across the country were canceled, and there have been no in-person contacts between teams and players.

It’s been even more difficult to judge, although videos of Tagovailoa working out are circulating on social media.

An unidentified scout for an AFC team told The Athletic that Tagovailoa was “a great college player, but, wow, he is fragile. He's a super kid and I don't wish him ill will, but there are three, four or five red flags staring us all in the face. You know what? This guy's not going to be all that he's cracked up to be."

The Athletic reported that at least three teams have taken Tagovailoa off their draft boards.

In contrast, there are teams that might move up to take him, especially if he slips beyond the first five picks.

Oregon’s Justin Herbert is emerging as the second-best quarterback prospect after Burrow. He’s a safe, if not flashy, pick. He led Oregon to a 12-2 record last season and was MVP of the Rose Bowl. He also won the Campbell Trophy, considered the academic Heisman.

So what to do about Tagovailoa?

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said Monday that it would be a mistake for the Miami Dolphins, who own the fifth pick, to pass on Tagovailoa.

“Any time you get to the draft and you start speculating on quarterbacks,” Herbstreit said in a media teleconference, “a lot of times you’re throwing darts against the board and hoping that it hits. But I think with Tua, there’s enough there to really like.”

WHO NEEDS A QB?

Teams that most need a quarterback — Bengals, Patriots, Dolphins, Chargers, Saints

COWBOYS’ QB NEEDS

MEDIUM: Dak Prescott’s contract situation is, well, messy. Taking a quarterback makes sense on Day 3, but only Jerry Jones truly knows where the Cowboys are at with Prescott.

TEXANS’ QB NEEDS

LOW: Houston has its quarterback. The Texans just need to protect Deshaun Watson better up front and bolster the defense. There are more important needs.

THE FOUR BEST PROSPECTS

1. Joe Burrow (LSU): He’s the odds-on choice to be the No. 1 pick of the draft. It’s difficult to ignore his 2019 performance. He won a national title and completed 76% of his passes with 60 touchdowns and six picks.

2. Justin Herbert (Oregon): At 6-6, 236 pounds, he has NFL prototype size. He’s smart and showed off his athleticism at the combine.

3. Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama): The Tide star dazzles when he’s healthy. Key to teams drafting him is how comfortable they are with his progress from hip surgery.

4. Jordan Love (Utah State): At 6-4, 224 pounds, he has perfect size. He also has a big arm. But his production regressed last fall as he threw 17 interceptions.

OTHER BIG 12/STATE PROSPECTS

Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma): It’s been suggested that maybe Hurts, who led both Alabama and the Sooners to the College Football Playoff, should take on a dual role similar to the Saints’ Taysom Hill. Hurts was the Heisman runner-up and could be a second-day selection.

Steven Montez (Colorado): Former standout from El Paso is big (6-5) and ran a decent 4.6 in the 40 at the NFL combine. The knock? He was 15-21 as a starter with the Buffs. Look for him to be a find on the draft’s third day.

Mason Fine (North Texas): His career passing numbers were big with 12,505 yards and 93 touchdowns. But Fine is undersized, at just under 5-10. Maybe a team takes a chance on him late, so that he can become North Texas’ first draft pick since 2014.

Suzanne Halliburton