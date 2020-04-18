Ben Marcinkowski thought he’d be racking up frequent flyer miles this time of year.

The Lubbock-Cooper tight end expected to be busy attending junior days, showcases and camps. Instead, Marcinkowski is answering numerous phone calls and texts while gearing up for a virtual junior day at Dordt College.

“It’s like a two-hour thing that we can join,” he said. “They’ll give us a quick tour of the school, so I guess that’s pretty cool.”

Much like the majority of current day-to-day life, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected recruiting efforts and opportunities for the Classes of 2021 and 2022.

Since travel isn’t allowed due to stay-at-home orders around the country, and the NCAA extending the dead period, college coaches are having to re-evaluate their recruiting tactics.

Making grades

Before college coaches show interest in an athlete’s physical ability, they’re looking at how they handle the classroom. As a result, high school coaches want to make sure their athletes are still recruitable from an academic standpoint.

For some, that has been put in jeopardy by the way grades are now being calculated.

Due to the novel coronavirus, schools are shifted to an online curriculum and operating under a pass/fail grading system. The NCAA Eligibility Center converts a pass marking into the school’s lowest passing grade, a ‘D,’ which is assigned 1.0 quality points.

So if an athlete that, under normal circumstances, gets As and Bs with a few Cs then receives all ‘passing’ marks for example, six classes, that would put a large dent in his final GPA.

Lubbock ISD schools have switched their grading scale from A-F to an I for incomplete, P for pass and E for excused format of grading, which isn’t the same as the usual pass/fail system.

But, it was still was a concern for coaches within the district.

“It could make a guy be ineligible,” Estacado offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator James Vint said.

On Friday, the NCAA announced an adjustment to the grading conversion due to a higher number of schools moving to pass/fail.

“We are keenly aware of the educational disruptions and academic uncertainty that prospective student-athletes are experiencing,” said Felicia Martin, vice president of the NCAA Eligibility Center. “To that end, the Eligibility Center is committed to providing support and flexibility in application of initial-eligibility requirements as we remain nimble for additional issues we can’t predict or forecast.”

According to the NCAA, courses completed during the spring and summer semesters of 2020 which received a pass marking will be applied toward the core-course requirement. If assigning a 2.3 value, the minimum GPA for Division I eligibility, increases the core course GPA, that value will be assigned. If it has a negative impact, the core-course GPA will be calculated only by previous courses that were assigned a letter grade.

Core courses include English, math, natural of physical science, social science and additional courses like religion and Spanish.

While Vint said the effects of the amendment remains to be seen for the Classes of 2021 and 2022 athletes, it’ll be an all-around win for the Class of 2020.

“You may have kids that were not eligible and going to JUCOs (junior colleges) that are now eligible (for NCAA programs), he said. ”It’s an advantage for just about everybody for this year’s class.“

More than making sure all of the top plays are in an athlete’s Hudl tape, ensuring academic eligibility is an area where coaches have expressed the most concern.

Grades can be a make-or-break when it comes to recruiting. It’s often the first thing college coaches check. If an athlete’s GPA isn’t up to par, it could be the end of a conversation before it even begins.

Lubbock-Cooper ISD stayed with the traditional letter grade system, so Marcinkowski doesn’t have to worry about any of those changes. At the same time, he wants to maintain a strong GPA.

“You still want to have as many schools look at you as you can,” Marcinkowski said. “Our coaches in high school right now are keeping up with our grades and making sure we’re on top of things, so that’s also another factor.”

Back to basics

Once the grades are secured, college coaches have found that the recruiting trail has returned to its former self. Bigger companies like Rivals which hold camps have either been rescheduled or canceled. That denies college coaches of a chance to see an athlete’s ability.

As a result, there is more of a focus on film and what a player has done on the field.

Vint spoke to an FBS coach who said he likes the “old-fashioned” turn in the recruiting process. The camps don’t always tell the full story of an athlete, which can hurt some while giving an advantage to others.

“He said, ‘It’s hard for us to say well we’re going to take this kid that wasn’t quite as fast, but we think he’s a better football player but if we miss on him, we’ve got to justify we took a kid that, by all standards you would say is slow,’” Vint recalled from the conversation. “So we take the fast kid that ends up not doing very well. So he said, ‘Now we’re going based on film and their performance in games and their track times.’ He said, ‘I love it.’”

Those highlights are also crucial now that spring football at both the high school and college level is canceled. Recruiters can’t come to the high school spring practices nor can they bring in recruits to view the college’s spring football game and check out the facilities.

After his first season at the Class 5A, Division I level, Mustangs junior wide receiver Cory Ferriera’s film was enough to earn him a few looks and garner Division I interest. The transfer from River Road, a Class 3A, Division I program, totaled 744 yards and nine touchdowns on 42 receptions during his junior campaign. He had planned to attend camps at Sam Houston State University, which was canceled, and Southern Nazarene University, which was rescheduled, in addition to hearing from other programs like Air Force.

Since those interested coaching staff can’t see Ferriera in person, they’ve found other ways to evaluate his physical appearance.

“They have had me send in pictures standing in front of a doorway so they can see body composition and all that,” Ferreira said. “They just want to get a feel on how you look and of course they ask for your weight.”

Marcinkowski, who holds offers from Air Force and Army while generating interest from Texas Tech University, had the same experience. He’s been asked to take a photo of himself standing next to a tape measure to get his height.

Even though the means of evaluating a player physically has changed, colleges still rely on the usual means of communication: phone calls and text messages. They’re a little more frequent these days, not that anyone’s complaining about it.

Marcinkowski has enjoyed the phone conversations, which he believes makes the process more relaxed and personal.

“Whenever you have a visit planned, you just kind of show up and meet all the coaches for the first time,” he said, “but now that you can’t really go anywhere, you stay in contact with them on the phone. So you get to know the coaches better.”

Calling and texting will be the only thing coaches can do with potential future players for a while.

On April 1, the NCAA extended the dead period through May 31. The dead period, which typically ends around Feb. 29, is a time where “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents, and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high schools,” according to the NCAA’s website.

March 1 through April 14 is considered the quiet period where face-to-face contact is permitted and April 15-May 31 is designated the evaluation period.

At this time, college coaches can watch an athlete perform in person and bring them to the college campus while continuing to communicate but cannot have face-to-face contact outside of the college campus.

“(Coaches are) not going to be able to come in and watch (Matadors wide receiver) TJ Steele run routes,” Vint said about the new recruiting timeline. “They’re not going to be able to come in (to Estacado High School) and watch Anthony Hawkins playing safety. They’re not going to be able to watch Jihad Lateef move around in his offensive line drills during that evaluation period. They’re going to have to go solely on film.”

Brightening the West Texas spotlight

With college coaches limited to their current locations, and technology advancing, Vint believes the current landscape has its advantages for West Texas athletes.

Historically, this part of the state hasn’t been recruited as much by Division I college football coaches as other areas because of the geography. Schools are more spaced out in West Texas than the metro areas where recruiters can sometimes visit 30 schools in a week, Vint said.

“You can hit Lubbock and then you’ve got to drive two hours and maybe hit a couple schools on the way and then you go to Amarillo, then you drive down and hit Odessa and maybe hit a few schools in the way,” he said. “We’re just not seeing as much traffic because we’re a little bit remote. Well now, coaches aren’t going anywhere, so now we’re able to get film.”

During one of the Texas high school football Twitter chats from this month, members of the University of Texas at Austin’s football coaching staff joined in on the discussion to connect with prep coaches that they’re not able to reach at the moment.

Greg Powers, Dave Campbell senior recruiting analyst and the president of Next Level Athlete, agreed with the idea of more schools getting exposure during this time. He’s seen an increasing number of smaller schools using social media to promote their athletes.

With one click of a button, athletes are able to get their film to coaches who, otherwise, would never have seen it. And coaches have more time now to view it.

“Tape is tape,” Powers said. “So if it’s a great tape on a kid from a small school in West Texas or it’s a great tape from a kid in the Dallas area, I think that it can level the playing field in some regard just because these coaches are relying on what they see on film right now even more so than before, so having good tape has always been official in the recruiting process.”

That’s not to say the Lubbock area hasn’t seen its fair share of footballers go to Division I programs. On National Signing Day in 2019, Blair Conwright (Coronado, TCU), Trey Stephens (Coronado, Army) and Skyler Newsome (Frenship, UTEP) signed with and attended FBS programs out of high school. The year before, Coronado had Jaylon Thomas ink with SMU.

But the more eyes an athlete can draw to his film, the better his chances of getting recruited and offers. Powers noted there were a total of 13 FBS commitments between April 2 and April 9.

At the same time, those offers must still be evaluated. Many schools send out hundreds of offers, but can only sign 25 athletes.

“Right now, you’re going to see a lot of offers, not a lot of committable offers (but) some,” Vint said. “We (coaches) just try to do right by our kids and help them find the best school for them academically, athletically and socially.”

Moving forward

Only time will tell whether or not the COVID-19 pandemic will have lasting effects on the next two classes of recruiting. One possibility for the Class of 2021 is resurgence in athletes opting to sign on the traditional national signing day, which is the first Wednesday in February over the early signing period in December.

With visits happening earlier than normal, athletes are able to make up their minds sooner. Since that’s not an option now, they’ll have to wait until the fall — if the coronavirus has been controlled — to take official visits and may wait until February to declare their new home.

“Will it have an effect on the early signing period because these student-athletes haven’t had a chance to maybe get to some of those campuses? That will have to be determined upon how they’re scheduling,” Powers said. “We can’t really predict it, but I do think we can point to that old system, which worked.”