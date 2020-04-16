How have you kept busy during this break?

I've practiced pitching and hitting with my dad to keep up my skills. I have also been doing some workouts at home to stay in shape. Our coach (Haley Gaddis) has sent out workouts we can do at home and they have been keeping me active outside of practicing softball.

Do you feel robbed because this is your last year in high school?

There were a lot of things I was looking forward to this season, and it's sad to think they will never happen for me. Senior night and our softball banquet are the best memories for seniors and it's disappointing to think these things might not happen for me.

Our team dinners and games were always so fun and this is one of the closest teams I've ever experienced at Westlake. I just hope I will get to play with them again before going to college.

Tell something you remember about the first time you played organized softball.

I was just six years old when I started playing for the Western Hills Marlins and my dad was one of my coaches. I always enjoyed going to practice and this is where my love for the sport began.

What is your favorite softball memory?

After four years on varsity, it actually happened my freshman year. It was the very first game I was starting on varsity, and we were playing against Vista Ridge. As the pitcher I was so nervous because our starting pitcher was hurt. After the first two batters got on base, I was beginning to panic. The third batter hit the ball and we managed a triple play. All of us were so excited and we gained the momentum at that moment.

What is your favorite non-sports memory at Westlake?

It would be two of my ceramic pieces qualifying for the state competition. I work so hard on my artwork and seeing it appreciated by others really meant a lot to me.

If you could invite any four people to dinner from the history of the world, who would they be?

I would invite (British chef) Gordon Ramsay, Cat Osterman, Leonardo da Vinci and Stephen King.

Why Gordon Ramsay?

I have been watching him on TV for such a long time. He's one person I want to meet and talk with in person about why he chose his career. I also would like for him to give me some cooking tips.

Tell something about you most people don’t know.

I played club volleyball for many years and was on the Westlake freshman volleyball team. Ultimately, I decided that softball was more for me because of the girls and my love for the sport. All of them were my friends even if we were competing for the same position.

Do you have plans after you graduate?

Next year I will be attending the Honors College at Oregon State University in Corvallis. I am considering trying out for their softball team as a walk-on. If this doesn't work out, I will play intramurals and try out for a club softball team.

Do you have any pregame rituals?

My ritual involves the rest of my team, too. We all will write a word or phrase in Sharpie somewhere on us — calf, wrist, shoulder — before the game as a reminder. These are personal and we all choose whatever word we need for that game.

If you bought a car that matches your personality, what would it be?

I would buy a 1966 Ford pickup truck. I have always loved the look of this old classic pickup and it represents perseverance, strength and authenticity.

