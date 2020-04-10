When opponents lined up to defend the Van Alstyne Panther football team in 2019, one of their main goals was to stop Number 5.

Drelin Davis was a threat on every play to go deep, or some quick pass to get the ball into his hands. When the ball was in his hands, usually good things happened for the Panthers.

As a senior, Drelin accounted for over 1,000 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns for the Panthers.

Number 5 was not just a jersey handed to Drelin, but a number worn on purpose.

“I wore 5 because of five words that were important to me: `Give all Glory to God,’” he explained. “I have been very blessed to have gotten to do all I have done, and it is because of the talents God gave me.”

For this writer, who has watched Drelin compete since middle school wearing Panther blue, a memory stands out: In a matchup against Lone Oak in Drelin’s junior year, he was well defended on a pass that fell incomplete.

The defender clapped his hands in Drelin’s face, which should have been a taunting penalty but went unpunished.

Drelin walked back to his huddle with no response. Late in the game, a big third down and 21 yards to go, the Panthers went to Drelin with a deep pass.

The same defender was covering Drelin on this play, but there was a different result. Drelin pulled in a big reception, a game-changer for the Panthers.

What was most impressive about the play was not in the catch, but what followed. Davis, who could have returned the previous taunting with his own, chose to do something else. He reached out, extending his hand down to help the opponent up off the turf.

It is easier to “give glory to God,” in the end zones than in the heat of competition, but that is the kind of player and person Drelin is.

Drelin was quick to mention coaches who have made a significant impact on his life, including Van Alstyne High School’s assistant football coach Darrel Hardcastle and basketball coach Russell Best.

What Drelin said he appreciates about the men is that they “never beat around the bush, they just tell you how it is, and that’s what I like - and they teach great life lessons.”

Drelin said his coaches taught him “how to be a man and what to do when life is getting down and how to beat hard circumstances.”

The teen suited up for more than just football in his time as a Panther. All four years of high school, he has competed in basketball and track also.

In both his junior and senior seasons, he received first-team All-District honors as a wide receiver and defensive back, along with All-Texomaland honors. He was also Academic All-District in basketball.

As a multiple sport athlete, Drelin said it was pretty simple to see the importance of academics.

“I knew if I didn’t pass, I didn’t play, and I love playing sports. I can always hear my mom in the back of my head saying, `Focus up and do your schoolwork, boy.’”

About his number one fan, his mom Kelly Love, he said, “My mom has never given up on me and always holds me accountable for little things like waking up in the morning. She always made sure I was doing what I was supposed to do.”

Currently, Drelin and other seniors are missing out on so much of their senior year with the closure of the school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am very bummed that this had to happen not just during my senior year, but overall,” he said. “I feel like I have worked so hard to get to the finish line just for something to tell me I can’t cross it"

Drelin has plans to train to be a firefighter in the future.

Looking back on his time as a Panther athlete, two memories will always last, he said, are “that basketball game in Bonham - beating them in the final seconds in that packed gym, and playing under the lights on Friday nights.”