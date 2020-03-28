DONALSONVILLE, GA. – Leather rigging and a creaking old wagon provide a background song to the eager yelps and mini howls of a load of sleek English pointers locked in the rear end of the conveyance that moves us smoothly around Pine Hill Plantation on a warm March afternoon.

It’s really too warm to be quail hunting and back home in Texas we would probably be back at the lodge with a highball and a TV show to keep us company. But here in Georgia, the quail are too numerous to ignore and the shooting is too sporty to stay in the wagon once one of our riders yells out, “Point!” and motions the next pair of hopefuls to come up to the dogs.

Bobby Parker is my partner on this hunt and we step lively after we leave the back bench of the wagon. We circle behind and claim our Beretta 28 gauges from the gun box on the right side of the wagon.

We follow Pine Hill hunt protocol and don’t load the over/unders until hunt master Todd gives us the all clear. “Okay, guys, let’s close ‘em up and head in.” Bobby and I walk slowly on either side of the dog which claimed the point on this covey. Quivering with excitement and blowing out heavy gusts of air while sucking in as much of that sweet quail scent as possible, the dog is locked on the birds, looking straight down under his nose where he most likely can see a bird moving slightly in the thick undergrowth.

The mules drawing our wagon – Jack and Jim, both muscular and heavy – move about trying to sneak a bite of green grass growing in the middle of the sand lane, leading our wagon driver Hilton to talk quietly to them: “Here Jim, stop that. Jack, get your head up now.” We can hear them shaking the riggings behind us as we move up to the point.

Even though you know almost exactly where the birds are lying hunkered down in the grass and where they’re going to come from, it’s impossible not to be shocked and slightly stunned by the buzzing, whirring wings as the covey explodes out and upward from the thicket. Most zip off mostly in front of us, but a couple swing off to either side and one begins a seemingly slow half moon kind of parabola back over our heads.

I know instinctively that he’s not going toward the wagon and our hunting partners Jack Brittingham and Leigh Rumbley sitting there waiting their turn at the next covey. And so I can’t ignore the easy shot with the left-hand swing. There’s a pleasing puff of feathers that follows the shot and the bird drops in a little open trail cut into the tall grass.

He’ll be easy to find there and I turn back and begin looking for another bird that can finish out my double but it isn’t to be. They’ve all sailed off across the clear cut to land in a brier patch 150 yards away.

Careful to pick up any empty hulls, we begin our reloading process and remain stationary just in case any late flyers (there are always late flyers) decide they can’t wait any longer and go ripping out in search of their lost covey mates.

This is the pleasing start to an afternoon of quality quail hunting at Pine Hill Plantation, where hunters and companions can get a dose of Old South style hunting in mule drawn wagons, with great dog work, an abundance of bobwhites and superb cuisine laid out for hunters willing to make the drive or fly to far southeastern Georgia. Hunters have been coming to this area since the mid-19th century to hunt and enjoy the fellowship of other hunters, not to mention the food and an occasional whiskey.

During three days of hunting, we are able to bring a pile of birds back to be frozen and carried home with us, shoot as much as most hunters in Texas get to in several years of hunting back home, and even have a chance to work Brittingham’s fancy young English cocker as she picks up the finer points of ferreting out dead birds from the briers and brambles of the Georgia countryside.

Five-month-old Keeper showed the tenacity and drive that these little dogs are known for and managed to find a bunch of birds that otherwise would have been lost to the hawks and owls.

Pine Hill is allowed to release a number of birds during the long Georgia quail season, but the staff have been able to avoid many of the weaknesses of other liberated bird locations, like the birds too fat to fly and too tame to know they need to get the hell out of the place where they’re hiding.

It feels like wild quail and the hunting is tough but sporty among the pines and persimmons. The dog work is first class and the ambiance is perfect for hunters searching for a classic quail hunt.