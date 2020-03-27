Ally Harvey is a senior student-athlete at Howe High School.

She has been a varsity basketball player for the Lady Bulldogs since her freshman year. The team just completed the best season in school history, reaching the regional finals.

Ally grew up playing local youth sports, including soccer, softball and basketball. Even early on, basketball was her favorite but she continued to play multiple sports throughout her high school career.

Ally was a middle blocker for the Howe volleyball team, post player for the basketball team and a track athlete with a specialty in the high jump.

Ally has earned awards in all of the sports she has competed in at Howe.

In volleyball, she won the Howe and district MVP awards, as well as all-region and state honors and All-Texomaland awardsm including athlete of the year finalist.

In track, she has also earned All-Texomaland and has been a state track qualifier.

In basketball, she has received numerous awards during her four-year varsity career.

At the All-Texomaland awards she has earned Newcomer of the Year, first-team selection and defensive MVP twice.

Her love for basketball early came with her appreciation of the team element of the game.

“Basketball is my favorite sport because it is a team sport and not just one person can do it all,” she said.

When it comes to being part of a team, what she will remember most about being a Howe Lady Bulldog isn’t only being on the court.

“My favorite experience was all the team sleepovers and dinners that we had, and they helped us get to the fifth round of the playoffs.”

When asked about a teacher who made the most impact on her life, Ally was quick to mention Coach Derek Lands.

“Coach Lands was my teacher and coach. He taught me never to give up and never let anything get in your way. He has shown everyone that nothing should stop someone from reaching a goal,” she said.

“Cancer did not stop him and (he) never gave up on us. He for sure has had the greatest impact on my life. He’s been there for it all and gives the best advice. Everyone needs a Coach Lands in their life, and I am glad he was in mine.”

When you play the sports that Ally has played for four years, there is not an off-season during the school year.

Ally will not only graduate high school but will do so with over 50 hours of college credit.

When asked about how she managed academics with a multi-sports schedule, she said, “Playing multiple sports is like taking multiple classes. Nothing is easy and just given to you. Working hard and balancing everything is the key.

“When things get hard, you have to try harder. Schoolwork always comes first then sports. Homework before practice so you can practice long after.”

Current Howe seniors are dealing with something that no other senior class has dealt with: school closure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of all sports programs.

When asked how she is dealing with the unknown surrounding her final months of school, Ally said, “This is a huge change, but things will get better. I feel this is a way to show people that no one should take anything for granted.

“Knowing March 6, 2020 could’ve been my last time to see all my teachers and classmates in Howe High School is hard to take in. I know everyone is doing their best to help us be successful and graduate on time, and that shows they care about us.”

She is still preparing for the possibility of returning to school and the track team.

“With all gyms being closed, too, that’s a change to most workouts,” she said. “My sister is home from college, so we have been doing workouts at home and lots of running to help keep in shape when things get back to semi-normal.”

Ally plans to attend Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, in the fall, where she will be majoring in criminal justice.

Her support system is her parents, her family and friends, she said, adding, “Without their support, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”