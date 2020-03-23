A pair of Texoma head coaches earned statewide honors by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for their efforts during the 2019-20 season.

Howe girls head coach Derek Lands and Bells boys head coach Troy Willis were both the finalists from Region II and beat out the other three finalists to win the Dean Weese Award and the Don Coleman Award, respectively, which are given to the outstanding coaches in each classification.

Lands led the Lady Bulldogs to the best season in program history with a 29-6 mark and an appearance in the Class 3A Region II final. Howe had never been past the region quarterfinals before this year.

Willis, in his first year at Bells, led the Panthers to a runner-up finish in District 10-3A, an improvement over sixth place from the season prior, and took a team that had single-digit victories to a 19-10 record.

Howe senior forward Ally Harvey was also honored as a Class 3A all-state selection by the TABC while on the boys side, Whitesboro’s Tryston Gaines and Van Alstyne’s Samuel Tormos was also named 3A all-state.