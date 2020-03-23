DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State senior guard Katie Webb has been named an honorable mention D2CCA All-American.

Webb, a standout at Melissa, adds the honor to being a first team all-Central Region selection as well as an academic all-district honor. In addition, she was named the GAC Player of the Year and picked up her second straight first team All-GAC pick.

She averages a league-leading 18.7 points and hauled in a team-best 7.6 rebounds to go with 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Webb became Southeastern’s No. 2 scorer all-time with 1,649 points, which ranks fourth all-time in the GAC. Her 756 career rebounds is fourth all time at Southeastern and eighth in conference history.