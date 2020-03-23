DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State senior forward Kevin Buckingham has been named a first-team All-Central Region selection by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Buckingham, a native of Keller, averaged 21 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while helping the team to a 23-8 record and a second-straight trip to the NCAA Division II Central Regional.

Buckingham recently became the fourth player in program history and the second in Great American Conference history to pass the 2,000-point mark, ranking him fourth in Southeastern history and second in GAC history in scoring.

He is the GAC all-time leader with 856 rebounds, which is good for third all-time on Southeastern’s list.