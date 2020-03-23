DURANT, Okla. — A total of 21 Southeastern Oklahoma State student-athletes from the fall sports of football, volleyball, and cross country have earned Great American Conference academic all-conference honors.

Of the 21 selections, 11 are from the football program, while six ran cross country, and four play volleyball.

The Great American Conference office announced that 414 student-athletes achieved academic all-conference honors in the sports of football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s cross country, 43 more than the previous high for those six sports.

“I commend all of these student-athletes for finding balance between their work in the classroom and on the field of play,” GAC Commissioner Will Prewitt said. “We continue to see records set with this honor. I applaud all of the administrators and coaches at our institutions as they continue raise the GAC’s standard of excellence.”

For student-athletes to be recognized on the academic all-conference team, they must have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing (true freshmen and red-shirt freshmen are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at the nominating institution. In addition, their grade-point average must be a minimum of 3.30 based on the 4.0 system. The GPA shall be cumulative for the athlete’s entire collegiate career.

Football — Katrell Blakely, Jr.; Devon Blanton, Sr.; Garrison Boling, Jr.; Keelan Chilton, Soph.; Ja’Lon Freeman, Jr.; Daulton Hatley, Sr.; Clay Marshall, Jr.; Matthew Morse, Sr.; Pablo Perini, Sr.; C.J. Shaver, Sr.; Ryan Taylor, Sr.

Volleyball — Caitlin Cosby, Sr.; Caroline Griffith, Jr.; Aleksandra Rodic, Jr.; Grace Shehadeh, Jr.

Cross Country — Rebekah Christman, Sr.; Lindsay Klasek, Jr.; Bailee Pritchett, Soph.; Regan Ramos, Soph.; Megan Rose, Jr.; Skye Summers, Jr.