In the initial 247sports.com Top247 rankings for the Class of 2022, Denison sophomore running back Jadarian Price found himself among the top football players in the country.

Price is ranked as the No. 100 recruit in the nation, the No. 11 overall running back (and second-best in Texas to Klein Cain’s Jaydon Blue) and the No. 16 recruit in the state of Texas.

He has already received scholarship offers from Baylor, Minnesota, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Texas and USC, among others.

Last season, Price finished with 151 carries for 732 yards and three touchdowns and was a first-team all-district selection in District 7-5A (II) despite missing the equivalent of three games due to an ankle injury. He enters his junior season 14th on the program’s all-time rushing list with 2,154 yards and is 747 yards from moving to fourth place.

As a freshman he ran for 1,421 yards and 16 touchdowns on 210 carries, setting school marks for a ninth-grader, and was the 7-5A (II) Offensive Newcomer of the Year. His yardage total was the 16th-best for a season in school history.