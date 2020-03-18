TENTATIVE PLAN IN PLACE FOR POSTSEASON

Even though the UIL has suspended all high-school athletics until at least March 29 because of the spread of the coronavirus, officials have a tentative plan to begin the soccer playoffs April 11 and hold the state tournament April 29-May 2 in Georgetown.

“The UIL is actively working to navigate the ever-changing circumstances surrounding (coronavirus),” UIL spokeswoman Julia Atkins told the Statesman earlier this week. “As it stands, all UIL contests are suspended due to the virus. As new information and recommendations are released from public health officials, the UIL will continue to make informed decisions and will announce amended plans as they are available.”

KICK AROUND

The regular season wrapped up last week, and Vandegrift held on to win the program’s first district title in a competitive District 13-6A race. Needing a victory over fourth-place Stony Point Friday to secure the district crown, the Vipers scored all of their goals in a 12-minute span during the first half in the 3-1 win. Quin Collins had a goal and an assist to Ethan Dacaret, and Thompson Schmeil added the third goal. Vandegrift ended with 38 points in district play, edging second-place Hendrickson and third-place Westwood, who each had 37 points. Hendrickson completed a perfect run through the second half of district play with a 5-1 win over McNeil Friday. Xjavier Martinez had a hat trick, and Brandon Buchanan and Karl Wendel each added a goal for the Hawks, who ended the regular season with eight consecutive wins.

In District 25-6A, teams were not able to complete the regular season Friday because of the wave of cancellations from schools throughout the district. Lake Travis has already secured the district title with 40 points, with Westlake in second with 35 points. Del Valle claimed third place with 29 points, while Bowie and Austin High tied for fourth with 21 points. Those two teams will determine the tiebreaker if and when the season resumes.

In District 17-5A, Connally completed its run to the district title with seven district wins, five draws and no losses. Weiss finished second, Cedar Park claimed third, and Pflugerville grabbed the fourth spot with a 2-1 win at fifth-place Marble Falls Friday. In District 18-5A, Georgetown beat East View 2-0 Friday in a spirited Georgetown school district derby to clinch first place. East View finished second, while Hutto and Cedar Creek finished third and fourth, respectively. In District 25-5A, Dripping Springs completed a perfect district run with an 8-3 win over Northeast on March 11. Kay Anthamatten scored four goals for the Tigers, who outscored their district foes 68-10 and have an overall goal differential of 106-18. Travis finished second, Navarro placed third, and Lockhart claimed the fourth and final playoff spot.

Thomas Jones