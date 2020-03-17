Five Texoma boys basketball players have been named all-region selections by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for their standout 2019-20 seasons.

Whitesboro had three players selected while Van Alstyne had a pair chosen.

After helping Whitesboro to its best season in nearly 60 years, reaching the region final before losing to defending champ Dallas Madison, seniors Tryston Gaines, Cade Acker and Montana Morgan were named to the Class 3A Region II team. It is the second straight year Acker was selected.

For Van Alstyne, senior Samuel Tormos and sophomore J.J. Boling were named to the 20-player squad. It is the third straight season Tormos has earned all-region accolades.