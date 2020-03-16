Brianna Gonzalez is back on the mound, and Weiss looks ready to make a run in softball,. However, no one is certain when softball will resume after the UIL indefinitely suspended all sports beginning Monday.

Gonzalez, the senior ace of the Wolfpack pitching staff, got her first start of the season as Weiss edged Rouse 2-1. Gonzales not only pitched a complete game but also collected two hits at the plate.

Weiss, a playoff team last season, is 6-9 overall and 1-2 in District 17-5A this year. Last week was a microcosm of the Weiss season. On March 10, the Wolfpack collected 17 hits but lost to Pflugerville 12-10 without Gonzalez on the mound. Last year, Gonzalez notched double-digit pitching victories for the playoff Wolfpack. Hopefully for the Wolves, the wily senior will have more opportunities to pitch this season.

Connally split a pair of contests, losing in nine innings to Marble Falls 9-7 on March 10 but rebounding with an impressive 13-12 win over Luling Friday. Catcher Sabrina Drouin slammed a home run and collected four RBIs in the victory, as the Cougars enter the suspension in play in third place in District 17-5A behind Marble Falls and state-ranked Glenn.

Pflugerville had a double-digit win last week by beating Weiss 12-10 then edging Cedar Park 3-2. Ambrosia Palomo came on to pitch the final two inning and preserve the victory with two strikeouts. Delilah Robles pitched five innings, striking out five while allowing one hits.

The win moves the Panthers into fourth place going into the suspension. The win by Weiss ties the Wolfpack with Rouse and Cedar Park for fifth place.

In District 13-6A, Hendrickson lost to Cedar Ridge 12-2 on March 10 but came back to batter Westwood 15-8 Saturday as freshman Isa Torres collected five hits in five at bats offensively while pitching the complete-game victory for coach Lindsey Eaton’s Hawks.