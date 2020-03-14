KENNEDALE — Denison’s Drew Williams qualified for the state powerlifting meet with his performance at the Division I Region 6 meet.

The state meet was scheduled to be held March 28 at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene but has been postponed to a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The senior placed third at 242 pounds with a total of 1,520 pounds, earning the second berth for the Class 5A state meet. He was 15 pounds from being the runner-up.

Denison also had three other top 10 finishes as the Yellow Jackets placed 16th as a team. Jose Conejo was sixth at 242 pounds with a total of 1,425 pounds, Colton Mitchell was ninth at Super Heavyweight with a total of 1,420 pounds and Ty Kirkbride was 10th at 114 pounds with a total of 790 pounds.

Sherman’s Tyler Smith finished fifth at Super Heavyweight with a total of 1,520 pounds.

Division 2 Region 6

In Alvord, several Texoma athletes qualified for the state powerlifting meet after their performances in the Division 2 Region 6 meet.

Whitesboro and Bells had multiple athletes advance.

Both schools finished with 25 points, which was one behind region champion Boyd, with Whitesboro getting second over Bells on a tie-breaker.

Van Alstyne was ninth in the teams standings with nine points while Whitewright was just outside the top 10 in 11th and Pottsboro, S&S and Gunter took the 17th through 19th places. Howe ended up 24th.

Bells had four state qualifiers. Armando Carrillo was the region runner-up at 123 pounds with a total of 850 pounds, which was 15 pounds from the region title.

The Panthers took the top two spots at Super Heavyweight as Scott Straw won the title with a total of 1,495 pounds and Drake Stephens was the runner-up at 1,460 pounds.

Blake Peters was the region runner-up at 242 pounds with a total of 1,475 pounds.

Bells also had another top-five finish as Payton Cole was third at 114 pounds with a total of 705 pounds.

Whitesboro had three state qualifiers. Ignacio Salas was the region champion at 132 pounds with a total of 1,195 pounds and Markos Morales was the region champ at 220 pounds with a total of 1,375 pounds.

Alex Labrada was the region runner-up at 114 pounds with a total of 815 pounds.

The Bearcats also had three top-five finishes — Jacob Smith was third at 148 pounds with a total of 1,105 pounds, Conner Jacobs was fourth at 123 pounds with a total of 785 pounds and Asher Contreras was fifth at 132 pounds with a total of 995 pounds.

Van Alstyne’s Austin Cuthbertson was the region champ at 114 pounds with a total of 970 pounds.

The Panthers had another top-five finish as Jake Taylor was fourth at 181 pounds with a total of 1,225 pounds.

Gunter had a top-five finish as Erik Tapia was fourth at 114 pounds with a total of 705 pounds, missing out on third place to Cole due to a tie-breaker.

S&S had pair of top-five finishes at 165 pounds. Gage Moore was fourth with a total of 1,135 pounds while Joey Baggs was right behind in fifth with a total of 1,120 pounds.

Whitewright had three top five finishes. Radley Hamm was third at 242 pounds with a total of 1,450 pounds, Shane Davis was fourth at 198 pounds with a total of 1,355 pounds and Marc Anthony Gonzalez was fifth at Super Heavyweight with a total of 1,170 pounds.

Pottsboro had a top-five finish as Keatyn Eitelman was third at 165 pounds with a total of 1,190 pounds.

Howe had a top-five finish as William Fleming was fifth at 275 pounds with a total of 1,230 pounds.