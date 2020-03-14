FRANKLIN — Cooper Smith was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored three times as Bells closed out the Franklin Tournament with an 8-7 win in five innings over Central Heights.

Hayden Trainor singled, walked and scored twice, Tanner Carter singled, drove in a run and scored, Landon Nelson singled, walked and drove in a run and Lane Brown doubled for Bells (8-5), which trailed 6-1 after two innings before rallying for the victory.

Cade Godfrey and Ethan Bush each doubled and drove in two runs for Central Heights.

Windthorst Tournament

Windthorst 7, Gunter 0

In Wichita Falls, Nash Daniel was 2-for-2 during Gunter's loss against the host school to finish out the Windthorst Tournament.

Mack Whitteker was 2-for-3, Ethan Watson was 2-for-4 and Garrett Vogel singled and walked for the Tigers (11-5).

Gunter started its day with a 10-0 victory in six innings against Archer City. Brooks Caple and Garrett Vogel combined on a no-hitter with Caple going five and two-thirds innings with 10 strikeouts and a walk while Bryson Rigsby singled, walked twice, scored four runs and stole five bases, Daniel was 2-for-3 with a triple, drove in a run and scored, Trey Oblas tripled, drove in two and scored and Whitteker doubled and drove in two runs.

Softball

Graham Tournament

Iowa Park 8, Van Alstyne 1 (3)

In Iowa Park, Tinsley Love homered during Van Alstyne's loss against Iowa Park to close out the Graham Tournament.

It was the only hit and Love was the only base runner for the Lady Panthers (6-9).

Iowa Park scored four runs in the fourth and three runs in the third to pick up the victory.