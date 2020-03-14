Here are the all-district boys basketball teams for the 2019-20 season:

District 10-5A

PRINCETON – The all-district 10-5A boys basketball team, as selected by the district coaches:

Most Valuable Player – Tre McGrue, Sr., Princeton.

Co-Offensive Players of the Year – Carson Holden, Sr., Lovejoy; Jose Melendez, Sr., Wylie East.

Co-Defensive Players of the Year – Chase Antosca, Sr., McKinney North; Ross Joseph, Sr., Wylie East.

Co-Newcomers of the Year – Kasai Burton, Soph., Sherman; Antwone Owens, Sr., Princeton.

Coach of the Year – Eric Lockman, Princeton.

First team

Terrance Gaines, Sr., Denison; Xzavier Roberson, Sr., Sherman; Xavier Smith, Sr., Wylie East; Jared Langs, Sr., Lovejoy; Dylan Frazier, Soph., McKinney North; Todd Jones, Sr., McKinney North; Isaiah Sadler, Soph., Princeton; Anthony Alba, Sr., Princeton.

Second team

Mason Gabriel, Sr., Sherman; Nate Uber, Sr., Denison; Keleon Vaughn, Jr., Denison; Darren Quickley, Jr., Wylie East; Kolby McSpadden, Sr., Lovejoy; Mitchell Weaver, Jr., Lovejoy; Cameron Crane, Sr., Princeton; Venoris Hickerson, Sr., Princeton; Jamien Hopkins, Jr., McKinney North; JJ Henry, Jr., McKinney North.

Honorable mention

Sherman – Jalarien Wilson, Jr.

Denison – Trey Rhodes, Soph.; Jadarian Price, Soph.; Caleb Heavner, Soph.

District 9-3A

WHITESBORO – The all-district 9-3A boys basketball team, as selected by the district coaches:

Most Valuable Player – Tryston Gaines, Sr., Whitesboro.

Offensive Player of the Year – Landon Condiff, Jr., Callisburg.

Defensive Player of the Year – Cade Acker, Sr., Whitesboro.

Sixth Man of the Year – Will Blansett, Sr., Gunter.

Newcomer of the Year – Aidan Cannon, Jr., Pottsboro.

Coaching Staff of the Year – Whitesboro.

First team

Montana Morgan, Sr., Whitesboro; Andrew Fletcher, Sr., Whitesboro; Zander Turner, Sr., Gunter; Kyle Watson, Sr., Gunter; Jake Williams, Sr., Pottsboro; Zach Wideman, Sr., Pottsboro; Jaxon Recer, Sr., Pottsboro; Jabari Anderson, Sr., Pilot Point; Jaron Bruce, Sr., Pilot Point; Javin Bruce, Sr., Pilot Point; Oscar Martinez, Sr., Ponder; Hayden Simmons, Sr., Ponder; Jase Hutcherson, Sr., Ponder.

Second team

Carson Hickman, Sr., Whitesboro; Major Ledbetter, Jr., Whitesboro; Josh Rogers, Sr., Gunter; Trey Phillips, Sr., Gunter; Grayson Watson, Sr., Pottsboro; Jake Reynolds, Jr., S&S; John Klein, Sr., Callisburg; Aydon Cox, Soph., Pilot Point; Layton Hobbs, Sr., Ponder; Trevor McBee, Sr., Ponder.

Honorable mention

Hunter Case, Sr., Whitesboro; Jackson Kupper, Jr., Whitesboro; Cade Carruthers, Sr., Gunter; Drake Hunter, Soph., Pottsboro; Jay Cox, Jr., Pilot Point; Avery Smith, Jr., Pilot Point; Hayes Hutcherson, Fr., Ponder; Mason Harwell, Sr., Ponder.

Academic all-district

Whitesboro – Cade Acker, Andrew Fletcher, Carson Hickman.

Gunter – Zander Turner, Cade Carruthers, Kyle Watson, Will Blansett, Seth Schroeter.

Pottsboro – Jake Williams, Zach Wideman, Jaxon Recer, Aidan Cannon, Titus Lyons.

S&S – Zach Colwell, Jayson Nason, Daymon Orr, Jake Reynolds.

District 10-3A

VAN ALSTYNE – The all-district 10-3A boys basketball team, as selected by the district coaches:

Most Valuable Player – Samuel Tormos, Sr., Van Alstyne.

Offensive Player of the Year – J.J. Boling, Soph., Van Alstyne.

Co-Defensive Players of the Year – Cam Montgomery, Sr., Van Alstyne; DJ Brown, Soph., Leonard.

Sixth Man of the Year – Jake Claborn, Sr., Whitewright.

Newcomer of the Year – Tanner Carter, Jr., Bells.

Coach of the Year – Russell Best, Van Alstyne.

First team

Bo Baker, Soph., Bells; Cade Doggett, Sr., Bells; Jayson Beckett, Sr., Van Alstyne; Aaron Pitt, Jr., Whitewright; Dylan Cordell, Sr., Whitewright; Jonathan Garza, Soph., Blue Ridge; Tanner Reaves, Jr., Bonham; Jaylen Duncan, Sr., Leonard.

Second team

Blake Rolen, Soph., Bells; Keaton High, Jr., Bells; Caden Harmon, Sr., Howe; Drelin Davis, Sr., Van Alstyne; Reilly Evans, Jr., Whitewright; Kayden Carraway, Soph., Whitewright; Kaden Walker, Sr., Blue Ridge; Utah Porath, Jr., Blue Ridge; Michael Crosby, Soph., Bonham; Jace Lacook, Sr., Leonard.

District 12-2A

LINDSAY – The all-district 12-2A boys basketball team, as selected by the district coaches:

Most Valuable Player – Seth Foster, Lindsay.

Offensive Player of the Year – Tyler Yancey, Lindsay.

Defensive Player of the Year – Marshall Lease, Tioga.

Sixth Man of the Year – Mark Mayes, Tioga.

Newcomer of the Year – Bryce Clark, Tom Bean.

Coach of the Year – Chris Cornelison, Lindsay.

First team

Ryan Weems, Tom Bean; Zach Lusk, Tom Bean; Landon Thompson, Tioga; Luis Hernandez, Collinsville; Bryan Avalos, Valley View; Jack Popp, Lindsay; Clinton Wallace, Lindsay.

Second team

Reagan Mejia, Tioga; Clay Mott, Tioga; Grayson Ward, Collinsville; Lance Pauler, Tom Bean; Andrew Brandonburg, Sam Rayburn; Zane Hughes, Lindsay.

Honorable mention

Tristan Vaughn, Tioga; Corbin Ramey, Tom Bean; Zack Adcock, Tom Bean; Colby Shull, Collinsville; Jake Metzler, Lindsay; Cayden Rains, Lindsay;Andrew Schully, Lindsay; Nash Dieter, Lindsay; Braxton Craigie, Lindsay; Holden Reaves, Sam Rayburn; Weston Whiteside, Sam Rayburn; River Callihan, Valley View; Colby Lewis, Valley View.

Academic all-district

Collinsville – Grayson Ward, Christian Long, Gavin Giasson, Thomas Mendell, Luis Hernandez, Colby Shull, Brayden Ward.

Tioga – Tristan Vaughn, Marshall Lease, Clay Mott, Kyler Patton, Mark Mayes, Evan Mayes.

Tom Bean – Ryan Weems, Zachary Adcock, Patrick Fitzgerald, Bryce Clark, Caleb Higgs, Caden Miller, Lance Pauler, Corbin Ramey.